Increase in cases of heart disease during the pandemic worries experts | National Journal

Two years ago, Claudia was hospitalized for five days because of Covid.

National Journal: Until June 2020, what was your health status?

Claudia Maria Alves, retired: It was great. I had a much healthier and much more active life. Today, my life, I no longer have the same activities as I had before. I can’t stand for more than ten minutes, for example.

Days after being discharged from Covid, Cláudia began to feel tired, short of breath and swelling, especially in her hands and feet. It was then that she went to a cardiologist, had tests and found that only 30% of her heart was working..

Roberto Kalil Filho, director of the Heart Institute in São Paulo, says that coronavirus can attack arteries and cause serious illness.

“The chance of forming a condition called a thrombus increases, leading to infarction and stroke. So, this is direct aggression of the virus in the arteries. The virus can also cause cardiac arrhythmia, arterial hypertension and can also directly attack the heart muscle, which is called myocarditis”.

The medical report from the Pedro Ernesto University Hospital revealed that Cláudia had myocarditis caused by Covid-19. “The heart swells, then it takes the whole chest and doesn’t do its job, which is a bomb”, says Cláudia.

Cláudia now spends more than R$500 a month on medication.

“I take five medicines today, and the doctors’ prediction is that I will take them forever. There’s no cure. It’s taking the medicine and controlling it and, if there’s something more serious, just the transplant”, says Cláudia.

Researchers say that, in addition to the effects of the coronavirusother factors have contributed to the increase in heart problems.

In the last two years, many people reduced physical activity, gained weight and increased alcohol consumption. With the distance, people also spent more time without looking for a doctorco.

“Since 2018, 2019, we had already observed a trend towards stabilization of diseases, the occurrence of heart diseases, vascular diseases in Brazil. With Covid, with the pandemic, this trend actually reversed and there was an increase in deaths from cardiovascular diseases “, explains Carisi Anne Polanczyk, from the study group on Covid and the Heart – SBC.

From January to June 2019, before the pandemic, Brazilian registry offices recorded more than 30,000 deaths in these circumstances. In the same period last year, there were 46 thousand – an increase of 54%. This year, there were more than 44 thousand.

“Almost 40% of these deaths could be prevented by prevention. If you know the risk factors: hypertension, diabetes, cholesterol, physical inactivity, smoking, high blood pressure. So, the message is that we are almost in the post-pandemic period, people affected by the virus can have later consequences on the heart, yes, but the message is prevention”, emphasizes Kalil.