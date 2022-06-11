iPhone SE 2022 vs iPhone 11: Which is Apple’s best entry-level phone? | Cell

The iPhone SE 2022 arrived on the Brazilian market in April as a more “economical” alternative among Apple’s cell phones. Compatible with 5G network, the phone arrived in the same price range as the iPhone 11, which is still available on the official website, despite being from 2019. What is the best entry-level smartphone from apple? Compare the main requirements in the following lines. The tip is especially valid for fans who don’t want to pay more for the latest iPhone 13.

Launched earlier this year for BRL 4,199, the iPhone SE 2022 can now be found for values ​​from BRL 2,987 on the Amazon website – a discount of more than BRL 1,200. The iPhone 11 arrived in the country in 2019 for BRL 4,999, but it already appears for figures from BRL 4,822 – a reduction of BRL 177.

🔎 Apple should copy Android and launch iPhone 14 Pro with Always On screen

Check out the iPhone 11 launch in the video below

Check out the launch of the iPhone 11

📝 iPhone worth it? Leave your testimonial

The first difference between the two devices is in the size. While the iPhone 11 features a 6.1-inch borderless LCD screen, the iPhone SE 2022 is much more compact, with a 4.7-inch widescreen LCD display. The resolution of the older model surpasses the economic version: it is 1792 x 828 pixels against 1334 x 750 pixels of the SE.

2 of 8 iPhone 11 and iPhone SE 2022 — Photo: Disclosure/Apple iPhone 11 and iPhone SE 2022 — Photo: Disclosure / Apple

Water protection is present on both smartphones, being slightly better on the iPhone 11. Rated IP68, the 2019 cell phone supports a maximum depth of two meters for up to 30 minutes. The iPhone SE 2022 resists one meter for the same period thanks to IP67 certification.

While the iPhone 11 retains similar features to Apple’s current high-end models, with a notch at the top of the screen, no front buttons and a dual rear camera with vertically arranged lenses, the SE 2022 keeps a more retro look. The budget phone features wider bezels and the classic Touch ID button for fingerprint identification – an item that may please the most nostalgic users.

3 of 8 iPhone SE has lower water and dust resistance than the iPhone 11 — Photo: Handout/Apple iPhone SE has lower water and dust resistance than the iPhone 11 — Photo: Disclosure/Apple

The iPhone 11 can be found in a wider range of colors: black, green, yellow, lilac, red and white. The SE 2022 appears with three options: black (named midnight), white (stellar) and red.

4 of 8 iPhone 11 — Photo: TechTudo iPhone 11 — Photo: TechTudo

When it comes to taking pictures, the iPhone 11 comes out ahead in terms of the number of lenses. The phone has a dual rear camera, with a 12 MP main and ultra wide sensor, up to 5x digital zoom and 2x optical zoom, in addition to Night mode. The front camera features 12 MP. The phone also takes 4K video recordings with optical image stabilization.

5 of 8 iPhone 13 Mini arrives with Apple’s new processor, A15 Bionic, the same present in the iPhone SE 2022 — Photo: Disclosure / Apple iPhone 13 Mini arrives with Apple’s new A15 Bionic processor, the same present in the iPhone SE 2022 — Photo: Disclosure / Apple

To balance, the iPhone SE 2022 has software improvements provided by the presence of the A15 Bionic chip. The processor helps to have features like Smart HDR 4 and Deep Fusion, improving the lighting and contrasts of captures, in addition to using artificial intelligence to work with optimized image processing.

However, there is only a 12 MP rear camera, with up to 5x digital zoom. On the front, the selfie sensor is only 7 MP, with smart HDR and some filters called Photo Styles, also present in other models, such as the iPhone 13.

performance and storage

In terms of storage, the 3rd generation iPhone SE stands out for presenting more options for the user, with 64 GB, 128 GB and 256 GB versions. The iPhone 11 follows with 64GB and 128GB models. Both devices come with Apple’s own processors, with the iPhone 11 having the A13 Bionic with a 6-core CPU and 4-core GPU. But this is where the iPhone SE 2022 shines.

6 of 8 iPhone SE 2022 — Photo: Playback/Apple iPhone SE 2022 — Photo: Playback/Apple

Apple’s economic model features the A15 Bionic chip — the same as the current iPhone 13 Pro, the most powerful Apple. The processor features a 6-core CPU (two performance and four energy efficient), 4-core GPU and 16-core Neural Engine (neural processing unit), offering high machine learning performance, which should help use artificial intelligence functions more efficiently.

To operate in conjunction with the A15, Apple provides 3 GB of RAM for the iPhone SE. On the iPhone 11 this specification rises to 4 GB. None of the phones support microSD card, which makes memory expansion impossible.

7 of 8 iPhone SE 2022 has a 2,018 mAh battery — Photo: Disclosure / Apple iPhone SE 2022 has a 2018 mAh battery — Photo: Disclosure / Apple

Despite having had a bad reputation for years in relation to battery life, both Apple phones can handle a day away from the charger well. The iPhone 11 features a software-optimized 3,110mAh battery, promising up to 17 hours of uninterrupted video playback. The iPhone SE 2022 runs at 2018 mAh, with the processor working to optimize power usage.

Both phones are compatible with fast charging, which provides a 50% charge after 30 minutes in the socket. This requires a 20W charger or higher. The component is sold separately.

8 of 8 iPhone 11 in the water — Photo: Disclosure/Apple iPhone 11 in the water — Photo: Disclosure/Apple

Apple follows a tradition of updating the software of its devices that leaves it among the best manufacturers on the market in this regard. Their phones continue to receive updates for years after their release. Currently, Apple is making available iOS 15.5, distributed also for the two comparative models.

Of course, the newer the device, the longer it will remain receiving system updates, which ends up leaving the iPhone SE 2022 a few steps ahead of the iPhone 11.

Both smartphones have NFC with read mode for contactless payments using Apple Pay. As it is a more recent model, the iPhone SE 2022 gains the trump card of being compatible with 5G internet, which is gradually arriving in Brazil with higher speeds.

The iPhone 11 also has its attractions, such as compatibility with Dolby Atmos, facial recognition by Face ID, 4K video recording using the front camera. It also brings a feature not so talked about, but that gives charm to the iPhone: the stickers called Animoji and Memoji, which are not present in the SE model.

Even with the three-year difference between releases, the iPhone 11 and SE 2022 models bring similar values. The first costs from R$ 2,987 on the Amazon website, while the second is found for figures from R$ 4,822.

Compare iPhone SE 2022 and iPhone 11 specs in the table below

iPhone SE 2022 vs iPhone 11 Specifications iPhone SE 2022 iPhone 11 Launch March 2022 september 2019 launch price from BRL 4,199 from BRL 4,999 Current price from BRL 2,987 from BRL 4,822 Screen 4.7 inches 6.1 inches screen resolution LCD (1334 x 750 pixels) LCD (1792 x 828 pixels) Processor A15 Bionic A13 Bionic RAM memory uninformed 4 GB Storage 64, 128 or 256 GB 64 or 128 GB Memory card no support no support Back camera 12 MP 12 MP main and 12 MP ultra wide Frontal camera 7 MP 12 MP Operational system iOS 15 iOS 15 Drums 2018 mAh 3,110 mAh Dimensions and weight 138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3 mm; 144g 150.9 x 75.7 x 8.3mm; 194g Colors black, white and red black, green, yellow, lilac, red and white

with information from apple