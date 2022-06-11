Is it worth switching to lose weight?

When it comes to weight loss diet, there are always doubts about which foods are necessary to keep in the diet and which should be removed or replaced. It’s the White rice is always one of the foods most people associate with high amounts of calories and low amounts of fiber and other nutrients.

But is switching from white rice to brown rice really worth it? Let’s figure this out by understanding the properties of each of them.

Differences in properties of white rice versus brown rice

Rice is one of the most consumed dishes in the world, as it is composed of several nutrients that contribute to longevity and quality of life.

It is abundant in vitamins like A, B1, B2, B6 and B12; it has many minerals important for the maintenance of tissues and muscles, such as magnesium, zinc and iron; and has protein and fiber.

Both white rice and brown rice are beneficial for health, but we know that there are differences between them. In terms of appearance, brown rice is darker than white rice and has more nutrients.

This happens due to the manufacturing process. In the white rice manufacturing process, for example, which has a much higher production, in the milling process, it causes the grain to lose more amounts of nutrients, since the rice grain is obtained after the husk, germ and of whole grain bran.

Nutritional differences between white rice versus brown rice

Despite losing nutritional properties, the grain has a longer shelf life, in addition to having an extremely shorter cooking time, about 50% faster compared to whole grain.

But in terms of nutrients, 75 grams of brown rice provides about 2 grams of fiber, in white rice, the same amount has about 1.2 grams.

At first it may seem that white rice is at a disadvantage, but when you look at the total daily fiber needed by the human body, which is around 25 to 30 grams, according to data from the National Cancer Institute, it actually doesn’t matter much. whether you choose white or brown rice.

Because it is necessary to complement many fibers taken from other foods such as leafy greens, vegetables and fruits.

If the analysis is only of the sources of mineral salts, something similar to the comparison with the fibers happens. 75 grams of brown rice has 30 times more than white rice in amounts of magnesium and zinc, however, this represents only a small percentage of the total needed per day, that is, we have to supplement with other nutritional sources.

To lose weight which option is the best? Is it worth replacing white rice with brown rice?

If the goal is to lose weight, the best option is brown rice, but if you prefer white rice, you can continue to eat it, because regardless of the type of rice, you will have to supplement it with other good nutritional sources, as explained above.

And don’t forget, to lose weight you need to do a number of things, such as exercising regularly and taking care of your diet, ingesting quality sources with less calories.