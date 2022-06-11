Know which foods have excess calcium and which ones steal the mineral

It is a fact that our body needs all types of food to stay healthy and ensure our survival, this is because each food has different vitamins and nutrients that act in certain areas in our body.

One of these essential nutrients is calcium, which is more than required to strengthen our bones. But did you know that in the same way that there are foods that provide calcium to the body, there are some that “steal” the calcium that we get with so much effort?

That’s right! Some foods and foods make it very difficult for our body to absorb calcium, which can be harmful to our health and completely boycott the goal of strengthening the mineral in our body.

If you want to find out what these foods are so you can avoid them, at least once in a while, keep reading and check out which ones we are talking about.

Foods that steal calcium from your body

According to some nutritionists inform, the foods that hinder the absorption of calcium in our body are:

Coffee;

Okra;

Beet;

Chocolate;

Cocoa powder;

Sweet potato;

Peanut;

Cereals.

This does not mean that you need to totally exclude these foods from your diet, as they are sources of many nutrients that are beneficial for our body in other circumstances.

However, it is necessary to avoid exaggeration and to know balance the consumption of both, that is, those that hinder the absorption of calcium with those that have the mineral in abundance. See what they are now.

Foods that are rich in calcium and you need to include them in your daily diet

Now that you know all the foods that steal calcium from the human body, check out others that are extremely rich in calcium and that you need to include right now in your diet!

Calcium-rich animal foods (amount per 100 g)

Low-fat yogurt 157 mg whole yogurt 143 mg Skimmed milk 134 mg whole milk 123 mg whole milk powder 890 mg Goat milk 112 mg Ricotta cheese 253 mg mozzarella cheese 875 mg Sardine without skin 438 mg Mussel 56 mg oysters 66 mg

Calcium-rich plant foods (amount per 100 g)