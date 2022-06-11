Lawyer clarifies losses to patients with procedures outside the ANS list

Photo: Paulo José/Acorda Cidade

By six votes to three, the Superior Court of Justice ruled that health plans are not required to cover procedures outside the list of the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS).

In September last year, the rapporteur, Minister Luis Felipe Salomão, understood that the plans should only cover examinations and treatments on the agency’s list, which would avoid excessive price increases, but considered the possibility of exceptions.

In an interview with Programa Acorda Cidade, the president of the Consumer Protection Association of the State of Bahia, lawyer Magno Felzemburgh, detailed how health plan customers will be harmed.

“In the National Health Agency (ANS), we have a hall that lists the procedures to be adopted in the area of ​​supplementary health insurance, that is, treatments and medications. The plans have a reference from the ANS, when the doctor in his report, in his request, requests that the patient needs to undergo a surgical procedure, a treatment or in the case of an autistic child, these treatments are being evolved. We have recent treatments that are bringing positive results, but they cost from R$5,000 to R$10,000 per month. These people have health insurance, and the plan denies it, because, for example, this type of procedure is not listed in the hall, so a lawyer will be appointed, the case will go to the judiciary, which is no longer a good thing, because the plan should immediately comply, since these are procedures that bring results, they are not genetic experiments, it is not an aesthetic procedure, it is not botox. It is treatment to improve the living condition of human beings, treatment for cancer patients, because there are always new technologies, laser procedures, which are less invasive”, he said.

Also according to the lawyer, this decision can be considered as a detriment to the life of the citizen.

“Today, to operate on an 80-year-old person, you don’t need to open that person, you can use a laser, procedures of the evolution of medicine in favor of the citizen. But, the ministers decided that this hall is not an example, of just a reference, this hall is what should be followed, if it is not inside the hall, the plan can deny it. It was a terrible decision because it was to the detriment of life, because recently in the pandemic, what was decided is that the economy is not in the first place, but people’s lives, it was to this position that the judiciary placed society, and now the STJ says: ‘the main thing is the health plan’, ‘the main thing is the economic condition’. And the life of the human being took a back seat, it is a decision that brings an imbalance in this relationship for the whole society, especially for those people who have more serious diseases or treatment that is being presented to society that brings a better result”, concluded.

