Learn how to clear Google search history

Google search history can reveal a lot about a person. Interests, most common questions and even queries on how to write words correctly. And it was this last practice that made a Twitter post go viral this week.

“My worst nightmare is leaking my Google history and everyone discovering the huge list of words that I don’t know how to write without consulting”, said the profile @gugaoshow, last Tuesday (7). The tweet already has more than 226.8 thousand likes and 41.9 shares.

My worst nightmare is leaking my Google history and everyone discovering the huge list of words I can’t write without consulting — Gus ? (@gugaoshow) June 7, 2022

The comments that followed after the publication show that the anguish is collective.

One of the netizens shared that she searches all the words she hears and doesn’t know the meaning.

I’m the one who researches the words I don’t use in everyday life, to see if I’m really using it in the right sense; and every word I hear and I don’t know the exact meaning pic.twitter.com/Ad94XJ7Ctf — stoic (@laisachagass) June 8, 2022

Another user confessed that she does random searches.

And there are those who use the search engine cautiously for fear that Google will block it.

I keep policing myself not to research everything I want. Because I think that if I search for one more unit of weird stuff, Google will give me Ban — olive tree isa (@GonsalvesIsa) June 8, 2022

How to delete history

Much to the relief of many, the good news is that it is possible to delete search history and browsing data that are linked to your Google account.

You can even disable the collection of data about them (that is, your searches are not recorded).

To delete search history

On the computer:

Go to myactivity.google.com. If your login is not linked, you will need to enter a username and password. The screen will display information about your activities on Google. Scroll down and find the “Filter by date and product” option. By clicking, select the item “Search” (or others that you also want to exclude). Then go to the “Delete” button located in the right corner of the screen and click.

Image: Reproduction

By cell phone:

On your tablet or phone, open the Google app. In the top right corner, tap your profile picture or initial of your name and “Search history”. Choose what you want to delete. At this time, you can “Delete All”, “Delete Custom Range” of dates or “Specific Day”, or “Specific Activity” (next to the activity, tap Delete Activity Item).

Setting for Google to automatically delete records

On your computer, sign in to your Google Account.

In the left navigation pane, click “Data & Personalization”.

Under “Activity controls” click “Manage your activity controls”

Under “Web & App Activity” (where search data is stored), “YouTube history” or “Location history”, click “Auto-delete”.

Click on the period for which you want to keep the activity > “Next” > “Confirm” to save your choice.

Note: Some activities may expire before the chosen period.

To stop the registration of searches

By cell phone:

Go to “Settings” on your cell phone; Tap on “Google” and then on “Google Account”; Under “Review your privacy settings”, tap “Get started”; Under “Web & App Activities”, click the “(On)” in blue; Turn off “Web & App Activity” by tapping the switch; Finally, to confirm the option, tap “Pause”.

By the computer:

Click on the three vertical dots located in the upper right corner of the navigation bar; Click on “history”; Click on “disable route”.

That’s it: when using the search bar, Google will show the items that are high in the searches of all users, and no longer your history.

To reactivate it, just follow the same path, activating all the functions.

*With information from Google support