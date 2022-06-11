macOS Ventura: See 6 Changes in Apple’s New System | Operational systems

macOS Ventura, the new operating system for Apple computers, was announced by the company on Monday (6), during the WWDC (WorldWide Developers Conference) 2022. Focused on productivity, the system brings news such as the Stage Manager tool, which promises help organize and prioritize tasks. The update also includes improvements to the Safari browser, the Mail app, and the Spotlight search engine. In addition, the successor to macOS Monterey expands continuity features, which seek to make switching between Apple devices easier. Another trend that Ventura confirms is the replacement of passwords with unique keys. Next, the TechTudo lists the six main changes of the new macOS Ventura.

WWDC 22: Apple news generate memes on social networks; Look

1 of 7 MacOS Ventura brings new possibilities for Apple users — Photo: Disclosure / Apple MacOS Ventura brings new possibilities for Apple users — Photo: Disclosure / Apple

What is the best notebook for work: MacBook or other brands? Find out on the TechTudo Forum

Stage Manager was created to provide users with more organization and productivity. It is a manager that works automatically, organizing applications and open windows. Actionable from the Control Center, the feature works in conjunction with other familiar macOS windowing tools, including Mission Control, which allows the user to have an overview of all open windows, and the Spaces bar, which contains thumbnails. of each workspace space or Split View.

2 of 7 Stage Manager automatically rearranges all open windows on the left and centers the application you are working on — Photo: Handout/Apple Stage Manager automatically rearranges all open windows on the left and centers the application you are working on — Photo: Handout/Apple

According to information provided by Apple, the feature gives priority to the window the user is working on to help them focus. That way, the program that is open is displayed prominently in the center of the screen, while the others appear on the left side, making it possible to switch between tasks quickly and easily. In addition, you can group windows to work on specific tasks or projects that require different applications.

Apple also announced updates to standard OS apps like Safari and Mail. In the browser, two novelties stand out. The first is the “Shared Tab Groups” feature, whereby users with authorized access can know, in real time, which tabs their friends or teammates are viewing.

To make this dynamic even more agile, it will also be possible to use the function to create a list of shared favorites and start a conversation in the Messages application or a FaceTime call directly from Safari itself. Collaborative, the feature is useful for users who are planning a trip together or developing teamwork, for example.

3 of 7 Safari gets a feature for sharing tabs — Photo: Disclosure / Apple Safari gets a feature for sharing tabs — Photo: Disclosure / Apple

The other highlight concerns navigation safety. Apple is investing in so-called passkeys, a feature that replaces conventional passwords with unique digital keys for each device and website. These keys are not stored on a web server, so hackers cannot break into them or trick users into sharing them through phishing scams.

According to Apple, users will be able to easily create passkeys using biometric credentials like Touch ID or Face ID. The codes are saved in the ‌iCloud‌ Keychain, which syncs them between devices with end-to-end encryption. It’s worth noting that the technology will work on multiple platforms, not just Apple’s, so users will be able to log into websites or apps on third-party devices using the iPhone.

3. Mail app improvements

The Mail app has received tweaks that may not be new to Gmail users, for example. Like Messages in iOS 16, Mail will have an undo email feature, which can “save” the user from a message sent by mistake or with a typo.

The reformulation also included options to schedule emails, set reminders to return to messages in the future and receive follow-up suggestions. This last feature is part of the goals of increasing user productivity, as it promises greater accuracy.

4 of 7 Mail app on macOS Ventura — Photo: Handout/Apple Mail app on macOS Ventura — Photo: Disclosure/Apple

The app has also been optimized to provide more complete previews, instant suggestions and typing corrections. In addition, the app will be able to detect if items such as an attachment or a recipient are missing when sending the message.

4. iPhone as webcam (Continuity Camera)

The continuity camera is one of the biggest new features in macOS Ventura. It offers system users the ability to use the iPhone’s front camera as a webcam. According to Apple, the Mac will be able to automatically recognize and use the iPhone’s camera when the phone is nearby, without having to select it. You won’t need any cables for the connection to happen.

5 of 7 iPhone can be used as a webcam thanks to the continuity feature of macOS — Photo: Disclosure / Apple iPhone can be used as a webcam thanks to the continuity feature of macOS — Photo: Disclosure / Apple

When both devices are connected, the continuity camera will offer features and effects such as Center Stage, which allows you to follow and center the user in the video frame, and portrait mode, which blurs the background of the environment. The new feature will also use the ‌iPhone‌ Ultra Wide Camera to enable Desk View, allowing the user’s face and a top of their desk to be shown simultaneously. This is a good option for those who need to work as a team through FaceTime, for example.

Facetime also gained news. With macOS 16, it will be possible to start a video call in the ‌app on one Apple device and transfer it to a second device using the HandOff feature. According to Apple, it will be possible to move a call from iPhone or iPad to Mac, for example, with just one click. Another possibility is the switch from Mac to iPhone itself, useful if you need to get around or chat while on the road.

6 of 7 HandOff is added to video calls — Photo: Disclosure/Apple HandOff is added to video calls — Photo: Disclosure/Apple

6. Spotlight Enhancements

Spotlight, Apple’s system feature for finding files, has also been optimized in macOS Ventura. The update has a design that promises to make navigation easier and with adjustments to Quick Look, the quick image viewing system. Now, the tool will allow you to search for images in the photo library, on your computer system and also on the web. According to the company, these searches will provide advanced results for artists, movies or even businesses and sports.

7 of 7 macOS Ventura will have advanced image search system — Photo: Disclosure / Apple macOS Ventura will have an advanced image search system — Photo: Disclosure / Apple

Also, this feature will make it possible to search for text within photos with the help of Live Text – API which recognizes the live texts. The apple company also announced that, soon, Spotlight will be able to perform functions such as starting stopwatches.

With information from Apple

See too: five functions of the new IOS 16