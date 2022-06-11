Man arrested after attacking health worker with knife inside hospital in Fortaleza

A man was arrested after attack a health professional with a kitchen knife, inside an office at Nossa Senhora da Conceição hospital, in the Ceará set, in Fortaleza. The case was registered on Thursday, 9. In the situation, one of the security guards restrained the man before he injured the woman and was injured in the hand.

The composition of the Military Police of Ceará (PMCE) was activated via the Integrated Security Operations Coordination (Ciops) to attend to an occurrence of disorder in the health unit.

Security agents went to the scene and found the suspect already controlled by the people who were in the hospital.

The man was identified as Luiz Antônio de Sousa, 50. He was taken to the 32nd Police District, where he was charged with attempted murder and willful bodily harm.

The victims were at the Civil Police unit and gave statements. The procedure was taken to the 12th DP, responsible for investigating crimes in the region.

