Mauro reveals broken heart over wife’s health: “I believe in God and medicine” | RDNEWS

Governor Mauro Mendes (União Brasil) returned to comment on the health condition of his wife, Virgínia. This Friday (10), during the signing of agreements in Confresa, 738 km from Cuiabá, Mauro said that he is “happy on the one hand”, due to the achievements of his management, “but with a broken heart”, due to the diagnosis first lady’s cancer.

He said that the situation should take him away from the government for a few days, starting on Monday (13). Also this Friday, Virginia herself vented on social media the moment she faces. She will undergo surgery in São Paulo to remove a tumor in her pancreas.

The government press office informed the that Mauro has not yet decided how this removal from management will take place, whether on leave or whether he will dispatch from a distance, while accompanying the treatment of the first lady.

“My friends, I’m very happy right now, on the one hand, and heartbroken on the other. Maybe you here still don’t have the slightest idea of ​​the difficult time I’ve been going through. I’m going to say this here because my wife posted on the networks the reason that will make me absent for a few days, starting on Monday, maybe even the government will be absent. But I trust in God, I trust in medicine and soon she will be back, with me, at home, with the family, with all of us,” he said this morning.

Mauro Mendes fulfilled his agenda in Araguaia this Thursday and Friday, signing agreements and launching works in all municipalities in the region. The governor’s entourage passed through Barra do Garças, Nova Nazaré, Água Boa, Confresa and, finally, Vila Rica.