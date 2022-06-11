most expensive edition sells out in the US

The announcement of The Last of Us Part I appears to have been a success for both Sony and Naughty Dog. After the reveal and the availability of the Firefly Edition pre-sale on PlayStation Direct in the US, the version has already sold out on the portal, even though it costs US$ 99.99 (R$ 488.70, in direct conversion).

The pack comes with four American Dreams comics — a kind of prequel to the game where Ellie and Riley meet — and digital bonuses like unlocking certain in-game gear. Only the basic edition of the title can be purchased at this time. Look:

The Last of Us Part I Firefly Edition

The physical media of The Last of Us Part I has not yet entered pre-sales at Brazilian retailers, however, it is now possible to guarantee the game digitally on the PlayStation Store. Two editions were launched on the platform: the simplest one costs R$349.90, and the more sophisticated one costs R$399.50.

The game will be released on September 2 for PS5 and will come to PC in the future. The description of the game on the PS Store indicates that the remake will make use of DualSense technologies and a graphics engine capable of delivering more realistic graphics to fans.

From PS3 to PS5: Analyst shows evolution of The Last of Us Part I

The YouTube channel “ElAnalistaDeBits” brought a compilation of footage from the trailer for The Last of Us Part I to compare with the original PS3 game. See how the game evolved to reach the PS5 by clicking here!

