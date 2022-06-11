Moto G62 5G launched in Brazil with 120 Hz screen and triple camera – Tudo em Tecnologia

Along with the Moto G42, Motorola also made the Moto G62 5G official in Brazil. As its name suggests, it supports state-of-the-art 5G networks and a few other highlights. For example, there is a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display that supports 120 Hz refresh rate. In addition, it includes a 16MP front lens for selfies and video calls.

At the rear, the Moto G62 5G has a 50MP main camera alongside an 8MP ultrawide lens and a 2MP macro lens. Under the hood, it works with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus processor along with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of native space. Additionally, Motorola has added a 5,000mAh battery that supports 20W fast charging (included in the retail box).

To keep files safe, the model supports face unlock and houses a side-mounted fingerprint reader. There are also other features like support for NFC, Bluetooth 5.1, stereo audio handled with Dolby Atmos and Android 12 operating system under Motorola’s MyuX interface.

Availability

The new Motorola Moto G62 6G will be on sale at Motorola’s official store in Brazil soon. However, it will also arrive in select markets in Europe, Latin America, Asia, India and the Middle East in the future.

Its price has not yet been announced.