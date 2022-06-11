Muscle mass: do you need to take a supplement? And the role of sleep? Ask questions – 06/10/2022

Do you spend a lot of time at the gym, but the muscles don’t show? Or are you sedentary and think that a muscular body is not for you? In the last episode of the third season of Connection VivaBem, whose theme was how to gain muscle, Allan Menache, head coach of Athlete and physical trainer for athletes like Gabriel Medina, clarified some doubts on the subject.

Does aerobic exercise make you lose muscle mass?

Depends on the amount. In the case of people who do a lot of aerobic exercise, such as marathon runners, who are generally thin, if they do not have a balanced and controlled diet, they will lose some muscle mass, because in terms of volume, the muscle weighs more than the fat.

If the person wants to gain muscle mass, it is good to reduce the aerobic training of long duration, but that does not mean that he does not have to do it, on the contrary, this type of training is good, it oxygenates the brain, gives a feeling of well-being and helps in the development of cardiovascular conditioning.

For people who want to get strong, there are some strategies, such as shorter, intense, interval and uphill workouts.

Is it necessary for the load of the machines to be super heavy to actually gain muscle?

The machines are very good for weight training and for gaining mass, but they work in a very isolated way from the body, that is, they stop working other regions. This results in a slightly smaller caloric deficit.

Is it only possible to gain muscle by taking a supplement?

If the person wants to get big, strong, have muscle mass and decrease the percentage of fat, and has a greater training load, that is, many hours throughout the week, the supplement is necessary.

“The guy who does several sports, fights, runs, surfs on the weekend, trains at the gym, usually he will need supplementation, because there is no way for him to ingest everything he needs through food, unless he eats gigantic dishes and snacks all the time”, says Menache.

Now, if the individual trains twice a week and has a good diet, he does not need a supplement. “Each person has a specific caloric expenditure, so you need to understand what yours is so you know how much you need to eat throughout the week depending on what you do,” he says.

What is the role of sleep and rest for muscle mass gain?

It is fundamental. During sleep, the main hormone that makes our body function as a whole is released, which is GH. There is a release of growth hormone and this is important for muscle healing and for the individual to recompose everything he has spent throughout the day.

“Who has restless sleep, wakes up a lot during the night, has difficulty achieving deep sleep, this impairs metabolism, muscle anabolism and quality of life as a whole”, says Menache.

Can you gain mass at home?

Yes, the physical trainer cites the example of a person who does not train, but who, when receiving any stimulus, such as exercises with his own body weight, will have changes in a few weeks. But if she already has the habit of exercising and lifting iron, the strategy will have to be different and the training adapted.