“New” Sonic 3 will not have an original score due to controversy with Michael Jackson (Photo: REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon)

The game will be re-released in the Sonic The Hedgehog series;

Michael Jackson would have participated in the original score without being credited;

The soundtrack will be replaced by music tracks from a prototype version of the game.

Unlike the first two Mega Drive Sonic The Hedgehog games that had the re-releases done in full, Sonic The Hedgehog 3 & Knuckles shouldn’t follow suit.

The last time it was re-released was for Steam in 2011, so its inclusion in Sonic Origins is a big deal, but it comes with one big caveat. Unlike the other games on the compilation, it will not feature its original soundtrack. It doesn’t seem like all the music is being replaced, but some tracks will be missing. That said, your replacements won’t be brand new compositions.

Instead, the game will now feature music tracks from a prototype version, which were repurposed by Sonic series composer Jun Senoue, who started with Sonic The Hedgehog 3.

These details were confirmed by social media manager Katie Chrzanowski in response to fan questions about the song. The executive also added that the goal is for the music to sound as faithful as possible, to the point of using the same sound chip as the Mega Drive.

One of Sonic Mania’s developers, Twitter user Stealth (who also contributed to Sonic Origins), provided further clarification, saying that some fans will recognize the songs from the 1997 PC port of Sonic 3 & Knu.

“The “new” tracks will be familiar to those who played the 1997 S&K Collection on PC, but their story runs deeper than that. Recently, a prototype of Sonic 3 has emerged that proves that these were indeed the original and intended songs,” he explained.

As for why this is happening, it’s because of certain legal issues surrounding the Sonic 3 & Knuckles soundtrack, which also prevented a modern re-release.

Popstar Michael Jackson is believed to have contributed music to the game and is uncredited. Recently, keyboardist and Jackson collaborator Brad Buxley confirmed this in an interview with the Abbey Road Institute, though Sega has regularly denied it.