Number of Covid-19 cases in Rio Preto soars again

An epidemiological bulletin released this Thursday, 9, by the Health Department pointed out that Rio Preto recorded 5,760 new cases of coronavirus in nine days – an average of 640 positive tests per day. In last week’s bulletin, the average was 287 a day – 3,733 cases in 13 days. 13 deaths from Covid were also confirmed – much more than last week, when there were three.

Fiocruz researcher says that we are in the fourth wave of contamination, but the Health Department says that it is still early for this statement.

Of the 5,760 new cases, 1,616 were discovered by PCR examination and 4,144 by rapid antigen test. With the inclusion of new cases, Rio Preto accounts for 146,780 positive results and 3,084 deaths.

For Andreia Negri, manager of Epidemiological Surveillance of the Health Department of Rio Preto, the increase in cases follows a trend shown in recent bulletins. “What caused this was the natural increase in respiratory diseases at the cold time of the year, the relaxation of the general population, with the abandonment of minimum distance, and the low adherence to vaccination reinforcement”, she says.

Last week, City Hall once again required the use of a mask in closed places as a strategy to stop the explosion of new cases. For now, adoption of new restrictive measures are ruled out, says the manager.

The city has 243 patients hospitalized for Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), 143 of whom live in Rio Preto and 100 in the region. Among those hospitalized, 56 were confirmed by Covid, 18 of which are in the ICU and 38 in the ward. According to Health, most of the dead are elderly and people with incomplete vaccination schedules.

Even with these numbers, Andreia removes, at least at this moment, the need to expand new beds in the Basic Hospitalization Unit of the Fraternidade, to house people with severe symptoms of the disease.

Jesem Orellana, an epidemiologist at Fiocruz-Amazônia, says that the increase in new cases of coronavirus registered in Rio Preto has at least one good side: it confirms that the Municipal Health Department has been testing.

“São José do Rio Preto is still testing in reasonable amounts, which is not happening in most municipalities. The downside is the resumption of contagions of the new variant of the coronavirus (Ômicron). Undoubtedly, we are in the fourth wave”, says the Fiocruz researcher.

According to Orellana, the latest Fiocruz bulletin shows that 70% of new cases of respiratory diseases in the country are caused by the coronavirus. He recommends people to keep wearing the mask in closed places, sanitize their hands with gel alcohol and avoid agglomerations.

Fourth dose in HB

Funfarme professional receives the fourth dose of the Covid vaccine

Professionals and employees of the Funfarme Complex, which includes the Hospital de Base (HB), the Hospital da Criança e Maternidade (HCM), the Blood Center, the Lucy Montoro Rehabilitation Network and the General and Specialty Ambulatory, began to receive the fourth dose of the vaccine against Covid-19. Vaccination takes place between Thursday, 9, and Wednesday, 15.

According to the institution, the complex received 7,000 doses of the Janssen vaccine. “Sufficient quantity to vaccinate all employees”, he says in a note. The doses were sent by the City Hall.

The fourth dose is available at all health centers for people over 50 and healthcare professionals. Those who need to take the first, second or third can also go to the Basic Health Units (UBSs).

DAILY AVERAGE OF COVID CASES IN RIO PRETO IN 2022