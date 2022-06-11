Nutritionist explains the relationship between food and intelligence; understand

When U.S we feed it is not just the hunger issue that we are solving. Our entire body receives nutrients through food, ensuring the proper functioning of each part of our body and, consequently, good health.

In the same way that other organs can function better or worse depending on what we eat, the brain can also be affected by our diet.

To better understand this relationship, Tudo Bahia talked to Hospital nutritionist Hortência Kettelen Souza Luz. She highlighted that “some nutrients can modulate physiological mechanisms and neurotransmitters that regulate concentration and memory, so having a balanced and healthy diet can help and positively influence when studying.”

According to the specialist — in addition to factors such as stress and genetic load — food can also collaborate with brain optimization and development. She listed some nutrients that are of greater importance for this purpose. Check out the list below:

1. Proteins

They participate in connections of neural networks and collaborate in the communication process between neurons (synapses).

food source: eggs, meat, chicken, milk and dairy products, beans and lentils.

2. Omega-6 and 3 fatty acids

Omega-6 is important in concentration because it regulates the ability of neurons to utilize glucose. Already omega-3, if lacking, can lead to visual problems, learning or with the systems that need neurotransmitters in the frontal cortex.

food source: seeds and nuts, salmon, avocado, vegetable oils.

3. B vitamins

They collaborate in the production of neurotransmitters responsible for attention and decreased excitability. If they are lacking in the body, they can lead to nervousness, inertia or lack of energy.

food source: egg, banana, milk, wheat/oat bran.

4. Carbohydrates

If this nutrient is lacking, the person may experience decreased cognitive performance, lack of attention, apathy, restlessness or fatigue.

food source: pasta, bread, brown rice, corn, cassava and sweet potato.

Remembering that the ideal is never to change your diet without consulting a nutritionist first. In addition, if you are feeling that you have a health problem, always seek specialized care.