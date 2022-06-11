Offer: Xiaomi Mi Band 7 comes out with 30% off on AliExpress

Xiaomi Mi Band 7 smart bracelet is 30% off on AliExpress. In the offer, the product dropped from R$ 352.92 to R$ 247.06. In addition, shipping is free to Brazil. To buy, just click here.

The Xiaomi Mi Band 7 has sensors that allow you to monitor physical activities, including counting steps, distance covered, calories, heart rate, in addition to the blood oxygen level. The device has applications such as alarm clock, stopwatch, reminders, remote control for cameras, among others.

The smart bracelet has a 1.62-inch screen, water resistance of up to 50 meters and a 180 mAh battery, which guarantees autonomy of up to 15 days. Compared to previous models, the screen is 25% larger, has smoother animation effects, and 100 new dial models.

