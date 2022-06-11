Patient armed with knife attacks doctor and injures security in Fortaleza hospital; man was arrested | Ceará

A patient armed with a knife attacked a doctor and injured a security guard at the Nossa Senhora da Conceição Hospital, in the Conjunto Ceará neighborhood, in Fortaleza, on Thursday afternoon (9). The health worker was not injured. The guard had a cut on his hand, and the suspect was arrested. “It was a horror scene, only those who were there to know,” said a local employee.

Images sent to g1 show the partitions of one of the offices torn down after the confusion. According to the Military Police, agents were called to attend to an occurrence of disorder in a health unit.

When police arrived at the scene, they found the suspect restrained by people, who informed agents that the man entered a medical office and tried to injure a health professional. After the arrest, the 50-year-old suspect was charged with attempted murder and willful bodily harm.

The Municipal Health Department (SMS) reported that activities at the Nossa Senhora da Conceição District Hospital work normally this Friday (10). Regarding the aggression suffered by members of the team, the folder informed that only the security guard was injured and he was “promptly attended by the hospital team”.

“The Municipal Guard reinforced the security of the area, the Military Police were called, and the incident report was carried out”, said the Secretary of Health.

Search for service in the unit

According to a person who was in the unit at the time of the aggression and who does not want to be identified, the man arrived at the scene seeking care, claiming to be in pain. In the triage with a nurse, he reported suffering a lot and was holding his own waist.

Upon noticing the patient’s agitation, the nurse called the security guard to stay outside the office. The man was referred for medical attention and, shortly after entering the room for the consultation, tried to attack the doctor with a knife.

Still according to the witness, the doctor managed to scream and the security guard who was nearby got into a physical struggle with the suspect to get the knife, at which time he was hit. Other employees helped the guard to contain the man. “It was a terrifying scene, only those who were there to have an idea”, said the witness.

According to the PM, the man was arrested and taken to the 32nd Police District (DP), where he was booked in flagrante delicto for attempted murder and willful bodily harm. The victims also attended the police unit, where they gave statements. The case was transferred to the 12th DP, responsible for investigating crimes that occurred in that region.