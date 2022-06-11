Recife carries out collective effort to vaccinate against Covid, flu and measles in 12 locations; check schedule | Pernambuco

Twelve locations in Recife receive, on Saturday (11) and Sunday (12), a vaccination campaign against Covid-19, flu and measles. It is not necessary to make an appointment and, according to the prefecture, the priority public of the campaigns can receive the doses. In the case of Covid-19, the vaccine is for those who are from 5 years old.

Among the places covered are health units, Shopping Tacaruna and Mercado da Encruzilhada, in the North Zone. For measles, the priority audience includes health workers and children aged six months to under five years.

These groups can also take the flu vaccine, which is also available for the elderly, pregnant women, puerperal women, teachers from public and private education networks, people with comorbidities and people with permanent disabilities.

Truck drivers, urban and long-distance public road passenger transport workers, port workers, professionals from the security and rescue forces and the armed forces, employees of the prison system, the population deprived of liberty and adolescents and young people under educational measures.

It is necessary that, at the time of vaccination, patients carry an identification document, the vaccination card and the SUS card (if they have the latter two). Part of the target audience must also present documents that prove the need for immunization.

In the case of the Covid vaccine, the application is valid for both the first dose and other doses, including booster doses.

Photo identification and proof of residency are required. Minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian at the time of vaccination. They must also present an official document of the child, an official document with a photo that proves affiliation/responsibility, as well as proof of residence in the name of a parent or legal guardian.

Task Force Scheduling

Shopping Tacaruna: Avenida Governador Magalhães, 153, Santo Amaro (from 9 am to 7 pm);

Mercado da Encruzilhada: Rua José Maria, 2-100, Encruzilhada (from 8 am to 4 pm);

Ferreira Costa: Rua Cônego Barata, 275, Tamarineira (from 9 am to 5 pm);

Abílio Gomes Municipal School: Rua Bruno Veloso, s/n, Boa Viagem (from 8 am to 3 pm);

Córrego do Jenipapo Community: Rua Erundina Negreiros de Araújo, 594, Córrego do Jenipapo (from 8 am to 1 pm) – In this place there will only be vaccination against Covid-19 ;

; Sebastião Ivo Rabelo Health Center: Avenida Campina Grande, s/n, UR-01/Cohab (from 8 am to 3 pm).

Church Breaking Faith: Avenida Chagas Ferreira, 50, Sítio do Rosário (from 8 am to 4 pm);

Ferreira Costa: Rua Cônego Barata, 275, Tamarineira (from 9 am to 5 pm);

Senador Paulo Guerra Municipal Day Care: Rua Engenho Canto Alegre, 123, Imbiribeira (from 8 am to 3 pm);

USF Jordão Alto: Rua Dona Carentina, s/n, Jordão Alto.