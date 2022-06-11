Rolim de Moura City Hall announces selective test for hiring at the health department

The municipal health department (SEMUSA) of Rolim de Moura (RO) reported that from next Monday (13) registration will be open for the selection process for hiring professionals from various specialties.

Vacancies will be offered for the positions of (14) Nurses, (04) Pharmacists, (05) Physiotherapists, (02) Speech-Language Pathologists, (05) Anesthetist, (21) General Physician, (01) Otorhinolaryngologist, (01) Physician Orthopedist, (04) Pediatrician, (05) Gynecologist, (01) Neurologist, (02) Ultrasonographer, (01) Ophthalmologist, (03) Nutritionist, (04) Psychologist, (01) Clinical Psychopedagogue, ( 01) Physical Education Teacher, (03) Immobilization Technician in Orthopedics, (06) Dental Hygiene Technician, (05) Cook, (04) Janitor.

The hiring of approved professionals will be temporary, for a determined period of 12 (twelve) months, and may be extended for an equal period, according to Complementary Law 196/2015.

To apply, the candidate must access the portal www.rolimdemoura.ro.gov.br, which contains a specific link that provides the Public Notice, the Registration Form and the procedures necessary for the registration to be carried out. Partial registration will only be carried out via the Internet at www.rolimdemoura.ro.gov.br and no registration fee will be charged.

The Application Period June 13th to 19th. The final approval will be on the 5th of July on the website www.arom.org.br and on the website of the Municipality of Rolim de Moura.