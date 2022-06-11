Samsung Smart Air Conditioner vs Philco: Compare Price & Data Sheet | Which one to buy?

Philco Protect and Samsung WindFree Plus are two interesting split air conditioning options for sale in Brazil. The models feature Inverter technology and the possibility of control via application. In addition, both provide energy saving features that can save up to 77% on your electricity bill.

The Protect model can be found for figures from R$ 2,399 and promises efficient filters to clean the air from viruses, mold, and even bacteria. WindFree Plus eliminates up to 99% of bacteria from the air and brings artificial intelligence to automatically recognize the ideal temperature of the environment for about R$ 2,499. Check out the comparison between the devices below.

Both models have similarities in most of the finish: white is seen on almost the entire surface. Philco’s Protect model chooses to locate the LED temperature digits at the top right, without any visible opening at the top.

Samsung’s WindFree Plus, on the other hand, contrasts the white look with a black screen, located in the lower right corner, which helps the consumer to better visualize the LED digits, in addition to having horizontal and clearly visible openings at the top and thousands of holes. for air circulation.

The Philco model offers a more compact size in dimensions of 20 x 72 x 27 cm (L x W x H) and a weight of 7 kg, which makes it a very suitable product for small environments and with not very flashy details due to of its sober design. The Samsung one, on the other hand, guarantees a more robust size by investing in dimensions of 82 x 29 x 21 cm (W x H x D), in addition to having a greater weight with 10.3 kg.

In addition, each features its own external unit, weighing in at 19kg for Philco’s and 23.3kg for Samsung’s. As with the indoor unit, the Philco model has a more compact size stipulated at 43 x 37 x 55 cm (L x W x H) against the robust dimensions of the Samsung one, which is 66 x 47 x 24 cm (W x H x P).

An essential detail to be evaluated at the time of purchase is the power of each product, classified by the measure called BTUs: the higher the number, the more powerful the capacity of the machine’s engine. While Philco’s is only available in a 9,000 BTU model, Samsung is the best in this category by offering products in 9,000, 12,000, 18,000, and up to 22,000 BTU variants.

However, both are quite similar when it comes to the possibility of managing cold and hot cycles, that is, cooling and heating. The internal technology of both allows the user to manage the form of ventilation. This detail can be crucial for consumers who do not want to spend more to purchase heaters, if they live in moderately cold environments.

However, Samsung’s product guarantees cooling without producing wind, which should provide more comfort to users, as there is no strong and uncomfortable ventilation that usually attacks those who are just below the fins. Philco’s air conditioning guarantees high ventilation control, but the technology does not prevent uncomfortable winds from reaching people nearby.

cooling capacities

The cooling capacity of the two models is the same, marking 9 thousand BTUs. The performance difference, however, is shown when we evaluate the Coefficient of Performance (COP): a variable represented by the relationship between the energy supply provided by the heat pump and the energy that the machine consumes.

While the Philco model does not provide this data to the public, the Samsung model has 3.24 W/W in the 9, 18, and 22 thousand BTU models, while it has a value of 3.26 W/W in the 12 thousand BTU. The Philco’s possibility of ventilation, however, provides operation not only to cool, but also to dehumidify the environment.

Samsung offers models with different BTU capacities, and each one offers a different power consumption, as follows: 815 W (9 thousand BTU), 1,080 W (12 thousand BTU), 1,630 W (18 thousand BTU), and 1,990 W (22 thousand BTU). In this category, Philco tends to be more economical, as it consumes only 15.9 W per month, which is lower than that presented by the competitor.

In addition, it is worth remembering that both products feature Inverter technology, a feature that promises to save energy. While conventional refrigeration systems need to automatically turn on and off several times, which leads to higher consumption, items with the Inverter system are never completely turned off, maintaining a minimum operation, which helps to save light, as it requires less from the engine. Samsung’s model promises to guarantee savings of 77%, while Philco guarantees 70%.

In this regard, the products have very similar specifications, as both can be accessed and controlled remotely via an application. Philco offers Smart Life Philco, while Samsung offers Smart Things. The apps can be downloaded on the smartphone, with Android or iOS operating system and connected to the device via Wi-Fi.

In addition to managing the temperature, control via the app makes it possible to monitor energy consumption, filter cleaning and the operation of each machine. Finally, home appliances can connect with other smart devices and receive commands via virtual assistants such as Google Assistant.

Both products offer technology to both cool and heat the environment. However, Philco accommodates a filter of anti-virus and air ionizing capabilities, which aim to eliminate the buildup of microorganisms such as viruses, mold and bacteria. In addition, it provides odor, smoke and even pollen particles, which are unwanted residues that influence the worsening of allergy conditions.

Samsung, on the other hand, offers ultra-quiet technology, whose operation promises not to disturb the human ear as it is almost imperceptible. It also has a triple layer filter, capable of capturing up to 99% of harmful bacteria, viruses and other inactive allergens present in the air, as well as fine dust. It also has the Auto Cooling feature, an artificial intelligence that analyzes the environment and automatically selects the ideal temperature.

Philco’s Protect model aligns a compact and discreet design with a filter technology capable of cleaning the air from harmful agents to health, in addition to providing low energy consumption for about R$ 2,599.

Samsung’s WindFree Plus, on the other hand, guarantees a more robust design, larger air openings to cool the air quickly and an artificial intelligence feature that automatically selects the best temperature. The 9,000 BTU version is available on the manufacturer’s website for prices starting at R$2,499. The 12,000 BTU model is available for R$2,699.00, while the 18,000 BTU version costs R$3,799.

Samsung WindFree Plus vs Philco Protect Specifications Samsung WindFree Plus Philco Protect Price BRL 2,599 (9 thousand BTU), BRL 2,699 (12 thousand BTU), and BRL 3,799 (18 thousand BTU) BRL 2,399.90 Cooling capacity (COP) 3.24 W/W (9, 18, and 22 thousand BTU), and 3.26 W/W (12 thousand BTU) Uninformed Energy consumption 815 W (9 thousand BTU), 1080 W (12 thousand BTU), 1630 W (18 thousand BTU), and 1990 W (22 thousand BTU) 15.9 W/month coolant fluid R-410a R-410a apps smart things Smart Life Philco accompanies remote control Yea Yea Dimensions and weight (indoor unit) 82 x 29 x 21 cm; 10.3 kg 20 x 72 x 27 cm; 7kg Dimensions and weight (outdoor unit) 66 x 47 x 24 cm; 23.3 kg 43 x 37 x 55 cm; 19 kg Colors White White