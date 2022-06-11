Saúde opens selection for various positions and salaries of up to BRL 10,600

The Secretary of State for Health (Sesa) will carry out four simplified selection processes for hiring in Temporary Designation (DT) and Registration of Reservations (CR), with vacancies for all levels and remuneration of up to R$ 10,641.53.

Four new public notices for each process were published in this Friday’s edition of the Official Gazette of the State (10). According to the secretariat, all registrations are open from 10 am this Friday (10) and go until 10 am on June 20.

To apply and find out more about vacancies and salaries, candidates must visit www.selecao.es.gov.br.

“It is important that candidates pay attention to the requirements and documents required to avoid disqualification by rejection, that is, the failure to send supporting documentation”, said Sesa.

In one of the public notices, which provides for the hiring of doctors, the salary varies from R$ 5,320.77 to R$ 10,641.53. In another, in which the vacancies for candidates with Higher Education, salaries are up to R$ 4,875.08.

On the other hand, what offers vacancies for the fundamental, medium and technical levels, the remuneration can reach R$ 2,503.89.

In the other, which is also intended for the medium, technical and higher levels (including doctors), salaries are up to R$ 5,320.77. In this, the hiring is specifically for professionals to work at the Central Public Health Laboratory of Espírito Santo (Lacen/ES), located in Vitória.











