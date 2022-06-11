see the evolution of the PS3 to the PS5

The Last of Us Part I was announced by Sony at last Thursday’s Summer Game Fest — Naughty Dog revealed it was making a game from scratch for PS5 (and PC). After comparisons with the PS4 remaster, it’s time to highlight the evolution of the game in relation to the original, which was released for PS3 in 2013.

The channel “ElAnalistaDeBits” pointed out a series of technical improvements in ambience, lighting and graphics. Check out the main points to note in the video below:

When reviewing the trailer for The Last of Us Part I, the youtuber highlighted the following:

The original game (2013) used pre-rendered cutscenes; in the remake, they will be presented in real time;

In the remake, improvements to vegetation and other elements inherited from The Last of Us 2 are notable;

Lighting improvements are making all the difference in the presented scenarios;

Character facial models feature new animations and expressions;

The snappers have also undergone changes and the fungus details are more noticeable;

The animations of the original were kept, but were retouched;

The outskirts of the initial city have undergone some changes and feature different constructions;

The Last of Us remake will be released on September 2nd for PS5. The PC port does not yet have a release date set.

The Last of Us Part I Pre-Order is Open on the PS Store

Anyone who wants to revisit the saga of Ellie and Joel in The Last of Us Part I, can already guarantee the title in advance. Pre-orders for the game are now available on the PS Store. See more information about the edits here.