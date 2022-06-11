SES investigates new suspected case of monkeypox in São Luís



SÃO LUÍS – The Secretary of State for Health of Maranhão (SES) reported, this Friday (10), that it received from the Strategic Information Center for Health Surveillance of São Luís (Cievs) the notification of a new suspected case of smallpox. of the monkeys (monkeypox), in the capital of Maranhão.

According to SES, the suspected case is a 30-year-old man, resident in São Luís, who was admitted on June 8 to a unit of the municipal public network, without travel history. According to the SES, the patient has symptoms of fever, chills, headache, burning eyes, back pain and itchy lesions all over the body. The patient is hospitalized and stable.

To Imirante.com, the Municipal Epidemiological Surveillance stated that it has already notified the Ministry of Health of the suspicion. Samples were taken from the patient and sent for analysis.

In a note, the Municipal Health Department (Semus) reported that the patient was transferred to the University Hospital (HUUFMA), where he will remain hospitalized, in isolation, awaiting the results of the tests.

The Strategic Information Center for Health Surveillance of Maranhão (Cievs-MA) and Cievs São Luís continue with the epidemiological investigation. The Central Public Health Laboratory of Maranhão (Lacen-MA) started the analysis of the patient’s samples.

Symptoms

Initial symptoms of monkeypox include fever, headache, muscle aches, back pain, swollen lymph nodes (tongue), chills, and exhaustion. Skin lesions first develop on the face and then spread to other parts of the body, including the genitals. The skin lesions resemble those of chickenpox until they form a crust, which then falls off.

According to the Butantan Institute, monkeypox can be transmitted by contact with droplets exhaled by an infected person (human or animal), by contact with skin lesions caused by the disease or by contaminated materials, such as clothes and sheets. The incubation period for monkeypox is usually six to 13 days, but can range from five to 21 days. Therefore, infected people need to be isolated and under observation for 21 days.

Another case already discarded in São Luís

On June 2nd, Semus ruled out the suspicion of a possible monkeypox infection in São Luís in a five-year-old child. The negative result for the disease came after a diagnostic evaluation by the Ministry of Health, through the Center for Strategic Information on Health Surveillance (Cievs).

First case in Brazil

This Wednesday (8th), the first case of monkeypox in Brazil was confirmed, in São Paulo. The patient, 41 years old, traveled to Spain and is in isolation at Hospital Emílio Ribas, in the West Zone of São Paulo.

Transmission and prevention

In general, monkeypox can be transmitted by contact with droplets exhaled by an infected person (human or animal) or by contact with skin lesions caused by the disease or by contaminated materials, such as clothes and sheets, informs Butantan. A measure to avoid exposure to the virus is hand hygiene with soap and water or alcohol gel.

According to the infectious disease specialist at Hospital Universitário de Brasúlia (HUB), André Bon, the main form of prevention of this disease – while it still has “few cases in the world” and is “no need for fanfare” – has health authorities as protagonists. . “They need to be on alert for case identification, case isolation and contact tracing,” he said.

“Obviously, the use of masks, as we have been doing because of Covid-19, because it is a droplet respiratory transition disease and avoiding contact with infected lesions is the most important thing in this context”, emphasizes Bon, explaining that monkeypox is less transmissible. than the common version.

Butantan emphasizes that residents and travelers from endemic countries should avoid contact with sick animals (live or dead) that may harbor the monkeypox virus (rodents, marsupials and primates). They must also “refrain from eating or handling wild game”.

The incubation period for monkeypox is usually six to 13 days, but it can vary from five to 21 days, according to a report by Butantan. So infected people need to be isolated and under observation for 21 days.

