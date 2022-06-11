Smallpox of the monkeys: Anvisa asks that patient beds have a distance of 1 meter and isolation continues until the end of the ‘crusts’ of the lesions | Health

Monkeypox: See what you know about the disease

According to the Technical Note, it is recommended that these health services also develop and implement a Contingency plan to determine strategic actions in dealing with these possible cases and investigate the occurrence of suspected or confirmed cases coming from within the health service itself or not.

The main preventive and control measures of infection by monkeypox (monkey pox in English) highlighted by Anvisa are the following:

Minimum distance of 1 meter between patient beds; Isolation of infected patients until the disappearance of the “crusts” of the lesions; If possible, accommodation of the suspected or confirmed case should preferably be carried out in a private room with a closed and well-ventilated door (air conditioning that guarantees adequate exhaustion or open windows); Suspension of visits and companions to reduce people’s access to the infected; Installation of physical barriers in the screening areas for suspected cases; Patients who develop a rash should be isolated or self-isolated, according to Ministry of Health guidelines, and evaluated as a suspected case. Anvisa also advises that a sample must be collected for laboratory analysis.

Also according to the health agency, health professionals should always wear appropriate PPE (personal protective equipment) when they are attending to patients and when touching products and surfaces that have had contact with these people.

“Whenever assistance is provided at a distance of less than 1 meter or when entering the room of the infected patient, you should wear an apron, gloves and surgical mask, in addition to goggles or face shield”, guides Anvisa.

As there are still no specific sanitary products on the market for this type of virus, Anvisa also recommends that hospital waste be treated as high individual risk and moderate risk to the community, and that they are packed in appropriate red bags.

Anvisa also informed that, so far, it has not received a request for authorization for vaccine or medicines against smallpox or monkeypox.

As also shown by the g1 in a report last month, the two vaccines we have today against smallpox are ACAM2000, from Sanofi Pasteur, and JYNNEOS (also known as Imvamune or Imvanex), from Bavarian Nordic. None of them are widely available in the world.

Today, both the UK Health Safety Agency (UKHSA) and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) point out that the two immunizers can be used to control the smallpox outbreak in the United States. monkeys.

However, the WHO does not recommend the adoption of a new mass vaccination campaign, as the current outbreak can be controlled with surveillance and contact tracing.

Other guidelines on the entry of travelers at ports and airports are also included in Anvisa’s technical note.