Summer Game Fest 2022: check out everything that happened at the event

O Summer Game Fest featured one of its main broadcasts this Thursday (9), at 19:00 GMT. The event, which was hosted by Geoff Keighley, lasted approximately two hours and focused on previously announced titles, but did not dispense with some surprises such as Goat Simulator 3 and The Last of Us Part I — which ended up leaking an hour early.

In the following lines, the voxel brings a summary of the main Summer Game Fest announcements. Check out:

Street Fighter 6

Guile is the fifth fighter officially confirmed in Street Fighter 6. The character, who is a classic in the franchise, brings several of his most iconic moves. An unprecedented scenario, in an aeronautical hangar, was also presented in a trailer.

Alien: Dark Descent

Inspired by the highly successful franchise, Alien: Dark Descent is an isometric view RTS that brings the frightening Xenomorphs as the main threat. Launching in 2023 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series.

The Callisto Protocol

From the minds behind dead space, The Callisto Protocol was featured at Summer Game Fest with the first gameplay video. The release is confirmed for December 2 with versions for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Scheduled for October 28, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 won an extensive gameplay demo. The video highlights one of the missions of its campaign mode, with the action that is already a hallmark of the series.

Witchfire

From the same creators of bulletstorm, Witchfire resurfaced after its original announcement at The Game Awards 2017. The action takes place in a world of dark fantasy and launch, in early access, on the Epic Games Store soon.

routine

New project from Raw Fury (wolfstride), routine is a space-themed first-person horror game. Still no release date, the game will have versions for PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series and will be on Game Pass as soon as it hits the market.

Fort Solis

Speaking of space station, Fort Solis brings a similar theme and also seems to seek great inspiration from the franchise dead space. Additionally, Troy Baker and Roger Clark participate in the project to play their characters, suggesting a sharp focus on narrative.

Goat Simulator 3

Goat Simulator 3 was one of the surprises of the event and was revealed with a parody of the reveal trailer for dead island 2, which made everyone fall for the prank. The launch takes place in the last quarter of 2022 with versions for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns

Fireaxis, responsible for XCOM, released an unreleased video of Marvel’s Midnight Suns featuring Spider-Man, Venom and other characters from the comic book publisher with a darker tone. The release is confirmed for October 7 this year.

stormgate

New project from former Blizzard developers, stormgate in a new real-time strategy (RTS) game revealed during Summer Game Fest. The purpose of the game is to extrapolate the barriers of the genre and will be completely free to play. More details will be revealed on June 12.

Zanless Zone Zero

New studio project Genshin Impact, Zanless Zone Zero received a new gameplay video to highlight its characters and theme, which is now more urban. The release date remains a mystery.

One Piece Odyssey

With the promise of being the most ambitious game ever released from the work of Eiichiro Oda, One Piece: Odyssey brings an unprecedented story with the Straw Hats under the formula of a turn-based JRPG, still in 2022.

Layers of Fears

Entirely made in Unreal Engine 5, Layers of Fears is the sequel to the horror series by Blooper Team and draws attention with realistic and frightening scenarios. The launch takes place in 2023 for PC and next-gen consoles.

Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course

Expansion of the critically acclaimed cuphead, The Delicious Last Course demonstrated one of the new bosses present in the content. The launch takes place on June 30th.

The Last of Us Part I

Following leak, the remake of the first The Last of Us has been confirmed for PS5 and PC to close the Summer Game Fest. It is described as a “definitive release” and arrives on September 2.