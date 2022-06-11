Telegram Premium made official as a paid plan to get more features

In a post on his official channel, Telegram founder Pavel Durov announced the creation of Telegram Premium, the new messenger subscription plan for those who want extra features. According to the statement, the experience of the paid version will go beyond the current free version, but it will not generate any loss of functionality in the free version, in relation to those who are not paying.

Another important point is that users who do not subscribe to the Premium version will be able to benefit from payer features, such as when they send “extra large” documents, certain media and stickers, in addition to adding more advanced reactions if they have already been pinned to a message. . According to Durov, the change is a response to user demand for additional bandwidth or storage, without ending the messenger’s ability to provide a free service to other users. “After some thought, we realized that the only way to let our discerning fans get more while keeping our existing resources free is to make these high caps a paid option.”











Pavel Durov







Founder of Telegram