The duration of the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase event was announced by Aaron Greenberg

The official duration of the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase was announced by Aaron Greenberg, so apparently Microsoft has made a decision in this regard: the event will have 95 minutes from 14:00 on the 12th of June.

This is a little longer than previous conferences, when they were around 90 minutes. It is no accident that many users think that the extra time will be needed for the company to stage an ad in the style “one more thing”.

Also last month, Jez Corden compiled a list of games that could appear at the event that includes Starfield, Redfall, Diablo 4, Avowed, Contraband and more. Also, Fable and Perfect Dark would not be in the event according to Jeff Grub. Even today, MachineGames expressed itself as if it were going to participate in the event (Wolfenstein 3 or Indiana Jones?).

Also since folks are asking our showcase is running 95 minutes long. — Aaron Greenberg 🔜LA Xbox FanFest (@aarongreenberg) June 10, 2022

In any case, we’re almost there: the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase meeting is set for June 12 from 2pm. Obviously, you can follow the event with articles here on Windows Club. Not long.