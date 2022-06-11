The iPod era is over, but some doubts remain about the Apple device – Link

Apple launched the iPod in 2001 and, since the iPhone in 2007, the portable music player has lost ground within the company.

When Apple discreetly acknowledged the iPod end in early May, some grew nostalgic for the youth’s digitally encoded soundtrack. Others were quick to tell us that their old mp3 players are still working like it’s 2004. And a lot of people were left with their doubts.

How to recover everything in my iPod memory? Does Apple still fix these things? And, more importantly for some: where should we listen to music now?

Now, on to this week’s questions.

I love my iPod, so what will I use in its place if it breaks? I have videos (recorded by myself) and millions of songs, more than on my own computer. I don’t like my iPhone, so I probably won’t use it to listen to music. I’m not a huge fan of streaming either – and I don’t want to pay for the service.

If it helps in any way, you’re certainly not the only one who still loves their iPod. And your question touches on two very interesting issues that other people have written about as well. Let’s talk about them separately.

Rescue your old songs and videos. Undoubtedly it is possible to extract media from iPods, even older ones. The process can be a little tricky, though – it doesn’t matter if you’re using a Mac or PC, you’ll have to make sure your computer can view hidden files and scour your iPod’s entire storage structure. Once you’ve managed to do that, you can drag and drop the files right onto your computer, even if it’s not the same one you used previously with your iPod.

But if you’re willing to spend a little, there’s an easier way. I spent the weekend testing apps that claimed to easily transfer files from iPods to PCs or Macs, some of which couldn’t even recognize the connected mp3 player. (I’m talking about you, AnyTrans.) But an app called iMazing worked like magic.

If you are looking to recover a small number of songs and videos, you may not even need to pay for the service – iMazing allows you to transfer 50 files from an iPod to a computer for free. Above that amount, you will need to pay some money. The company charges a one-time fee of $34.99 for using the app with an Apple device, and the amount can go up depending on how many iPods you want to extract content.

Find a new music player. I know it seems like the world has left mp3 players behind, but that’s not at all true. Sony still makes some Walkman-branded portable music players, and SanDisk (a company best known for making storage chips for other gadgets) also has a line of tiny “Clip” music players.

The downside? Unless you can find a good deal on a Sony device, many of the affordable ones aren’t worth all that much. And the ones that work – and sound – like rock stars can cost more than most people expect. This one from the Korean brand Astell & Kern costs US$ 749, and is the cheapest model made by it.

Here’s what I would recommend. For years, LG (the company best known for TVs and home appliances) has produced smartphones with wonderful sound quality when used with the right headphones. The secret? It was almost the only company that used quality digital-to-analog converters (DACs) in its devices.

My friends at the Android Authority website do a great job of parsing information geekies. In short: some LG phones (eg any V series, or the G7, or newer) are great music players. And since LG smartphones were practically a failure in the United States, you can find these devices on sites like eBay for almost a bargain. (That is, until the offers finally start to dwindle.) Anyway, once you have one of them in hand, just move your music to your phone and voilà: you’ll have an iPod Touch that plays music better than the real thing. .

Another alternative is to do your best to care for your current iPod to keep it running longer – something another reader was very interested in.

I still have an iPod Classic which, unlike many other Apple products I’ve owned over the years, stopped working within a year or so. I would love to get it working again because new cars don’t have CD players and my collection is huge. Where can I get it fixed? Does Apple still care about fixes even though they stopped making the devices?

As you may have suspected, Apple considers its iPod officially obsolete. In practice, this means two things: First, Apple won’t bother trying to fix it for you. And second, Apple says on its website that authorized service centers can’t even order replacement parts for these products (except for some unusual circumstances, anyway).

Taking that into consideration, I’d say you have a few options. You could, for example, search for assistance in your city that might be willing to analyze your case. Most of these places tend to work with smartphones, tablets and computers, but you might get lucky. Otherwise, the ubreakifix repair network offers mail-in repair service and seems to even fix older iPods like the one you have.

But if you have that little bit of interest in do-it-yourself things, you can try to fix your iPod yourself. There’s no shortage of video tutorials to help you figure out how to replace potentially problematic parts. (Some of them manage to be funny and comprehensive.)

(But if the very visual step-by-step manuals are more your style, it’s hard to find a better option than iFixit’s collection of guides.)

With the right parts — say, a more powerful battery and an adapter that replaces old hard drives with easy-to-find SD memory cards — your iPod Classic can perform much better in 2022 than Apple ever imagined. / TRANSLATION OF ROMINA CACIA