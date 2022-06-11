The Plucky Squire is announced with a fun trailer; Look

Devolver Digital and developer All Possible Futures announced The Plucky Squire at the publisher’s showcase on Thursday night. With a creative proposal, the platform game surprised the community with the gameplay trailer.

Players will be in control of the protagonist Jot and, as shown in the video, the exploration will have both 2D and 3D moments. The dynamism of the gameplay, especially in the part where the character jumps from the book and arrives in the “real world”, was one of the highlights of the reveal. Look:

The Plucky Squire will have versions for PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X and PC and will arrive sometime in 2023.

The Plucky Squire is a search for a “happy ending”

In The Plucky Squire story, Jot and Humgrump were two characters in a book, but the second is upset to discover that he was one of the narrative’s villains — and was destined to lose his battles.

To change the ending of the tale, he banishes the warrior from his own space, to change the narrative forever. Jot, then, must find a way to return to his world and save the “happy ending”.

