The World Warrior is free on PSN

Street Fighter 2 — The World Warrior is being offered for free on the PS Store. The 1991 fighting game can be played inside Capcom Arcade Stadium, a publisher game/application where titles can be purchased separately on PSN.

To play with Ryu and the others, you must have Capcom Arcade Stadium installed on your PS4 or PS5. Download it from the link below (free download):

After installing the game, visit the PS Store again and search for Street Fighter II — The World Warrior. You can also do this by going to the following link:

Okay, now just open Capcom Arcade Stadium and look for the title among the options. PSN does not indicate an expiration date for players to be able to redeem the game, so save the classic to your library as soon as possible.

In addition to Street Fighter 2, Capcom Arcade Stadium has several classics

Street Fighter 2 — The World Warrior isn’t the only Street Fighter game in the Capcom Arcade Stadium catalog. Other paid titles are sold in bundles on the PS Store. Check it out below:

Pack 1: Dawn of the Arcade (1984 to 1988): Vulgus, Pirate Ship Higemaru, 1942, Tatakai no Banka, Legendary Wings, Bionic Commando, Forgotten Worlds, and Ghouls ‘n Ghosts.

Are you going to enjoy Street Fighter 2 — The World Warrior?