TJ BA condemns health plan for denial of treatment to autistic child

The Fourth Appeals Panel, of the Bahia Court of Justice (TJBA), responsible for judging the appeals of the actions that arise in the Special Court, maintained the application of a fine in the amount of R$100 thousand against the Bradesco S/A Health Plan. The action was filed by the parents of an autistic child, so that the health plan would pay amounts related to the treatment of the same.

In the first decision, the judge even raised the amount of the fine to a level of R$824 thousand and carried out judicial blocks, however the payment was not fulfilled, not even the service was carried out. To avoid unjust enrichment, and due application of the principles of Reasonability and Proportionality, the Court of Appeal limited the amount of the fine to R$100 thousand.

Read too: Biggest sponsor of BBB 22 has already been arrested in Operation Lava Jato

Lawyer for the plaintiff, Leonardo Martinez, pointed out that the health plan showed an attack on justice, by not complying with the decisions.

“Undoubtedly, when in the specific case the health plan failed to comply with the court order, it not only brought harm to the child who needs medical and therapeutic treatment, but there was also an unequivocal challenge to the Bahian Judiciary. There were many days and several petitions denouncing the behavior that threatens the dignity of justice, in the end, the feeling of accomplishment and re-establishment of order encourages us and gives us even more confidence in Bahian Justice.”, said lawyer Leonardo Martinez.

The decision recognized the need for medical treatment, the delay of which penalizes and hinders the advancement of the necessary treatment to the insured person of the health plan.

follow him BNews on Google News and get the top highlights of the day first hand!