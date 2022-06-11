Today is the “D” day of vaccination against Influenza, Measles and Covid-19, attention to the locals!

The Secretary of Health of Cascavel performs a real mobilization this Saturday (11), with the “D-Day” of Vaccination Against Influenza, Measles and Covid-19. Cascavelenses are invited to participate in the action to update their card and expand vaccination coverage in the municipality.

In all, eight health units will apply the doses, from 8 am to 5 pm. They are: Interlagos, São Cristóvão, Aclimação, Santa Cruz, Nova Cidade, Floresta, Neva and Cancelli.

THE FLU

After all, who can get the flu shot? The answer is simple: everyone over 6 months of age. The Influenza Vaccination Campaign in Cascavel will be released to all audiences from D-day, and will remain so later during the week.

According to the latest PMI (Municipal Immunization Program) data, less than half of the campaign’s target audience has been immunized so far. 49,725 doses have already been applied, which corresponds to 45.5% of vaccine coverage. The Municipality received more doses of the 10th Regional Health immunizer and now has 70,000 doses available.

MEASLES

The Measles Vaccination Campaign, aimed at children aged six months to under 5 years, also has low vaccination coverage, only 28% of the public is vaccinated, which represents the application of 5,887 doses. On Saturday, it will be D-Day of the campaign, so Health asks parents to take the little ones and take advantage of the opportunity.

COVID

D-Day, on Saturday, will also have the doses of Covid-19 available to the population. All audiences over 5 years old will be able to receive the vaccine. The four-month period for booster doses will be respected. That way, those who have doses overdue can take the chance.

FREQUENTLY ASKED DOUBT

Covid and influenza vaccines can be applied on the same day, except for children aged 5 to 11 years, who must wait a 15-day interval between doses. If the child has not yet taken either of the two doses, the covid vaccine will be prioritized.

WEAR MASK

Remember that vaccination is free. PMI recommends bringing your vaccination card to keep the document up to date. In addition, it is mandatory to wear a mask within health units.