Varjota registers cases again after three months

Varjota, in the health region of Sobral, once again recorded Covid-19 cases after more than three months. Between this Thursday, 9, and this Friday, 10, eight patients were confirmed for the coronavirus. The last case recorded in the municipality had been on February 24.

The Health Secretary of Varjota, Erivaldo Mororó, says that seven cases were confirmed among residents of the center of the municipality. “All of them have mild symptoms. We believe it is a reflection of vaccination, as most of them have a full course of the vaccine against Covid-19”, he says.

This Friday, 10, a new case was confirmed in a 78-year-old woman who needed to be hospitalized, but is “clinically well”. According to the secretary, the patient is vaccinated until the 3rd dose (D3).

According to Mororó, the municipality works to make it possible to buy tests and carry out mass testing. In addition, the Covid wing of the municipal hospital is expected to reopen.

“Not to stun the population, but to reinforce the necessary care. Especially because the city of Santa Quitéria, which is a neighbor, is also experiencing an increase in cases. We see a great trend of return”, he points out.

On social media, the Prefecture released a statement about the positive cases and guides the population to resume hand hygiene and the use of masks, among other measures, in addition to taking all doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.

“We need a large task force, between management and population, so that the pandemic does not return to the municipality of Varjota”, emphasizes the note.

