Watch out! These 6 Diet Habits Could Increase Your Diabetes Risk

Diet is directly related to the health risk of diabetes. Therefore, it is important to know what to eat and, even more, what to avoid. Check out a list of 6 eating habits that can favor the emergence of the disease in the human body.

6 bad habits that increase your risk of diabetes

1 – Eat vegetables with plenty of starch

Starch is a carbohydrate and there are several vegetables that have a huge concentration of the nutrient. Potatoes, rice, peas, beans, cassava, and many other such products are high in starch and can disrupt your diet and increase your risk of diabetes.

2 – Overdo it with fruit

Fruits also contain sugar, called fructose. In high doses, it increases the concentration of glucose in the blood, which is highly contraindicated in cases of diabetes. The substance also increases the risk of developing the disease in people.

3 – Dried fruits

In the same way as fresh fruits, dried fruits have a high concentration of sugars. Many of them have added sweets in their composition, including. This is a food that should be moderated in your diet.

4 – Do not eat nuts and oilseeds

Nuts and other nuts help prevent type 2 diabetes. Skipping snacks on these foods and overdoing them can be a mistake if your intention is to prevent the risk of diabetes in the body.

5 – Excessive meat

Low carb diets, for example, suggest a high concentration of red meat on the menu. The problem is that the fat in this food is also harmful if ingested in excess. So be careful with your red meat consumption.

6 – Processed foods increase the risk of diabetes

Processed and industrialized foods such as salami, sausage, sausage, ham and others should also be avoided. Not only do they increase the risk of diabetes, they can also trigger inflammatory processes in the body.