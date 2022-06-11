when to do? Need symptoms?

With cases increasing, many people with symptoms of covid-19 or even asymptomatic have found it difficult to get tested in laboratories and hospitals due to high demand. In this sense, self-tests are quite useful, since the person performs all the steps of the process, from sample collection to interpretation of the result, just following the instructions for use, without the help of a health professional.

“The self-test can be done from the 1st to the 7th day of the onset of symptoms. If the person is asymptomatic, they can do the self-test from the 5th day of contact with someone who tested positive for covid-19”, explains Ronan Cleiton Loures da Silva, pharmaceutical consultant for the CRF-SP (Regional Council of Pharmacy of São Paulo).

According to a technical note from the Ministry of Health, the self-test should be understood as a pre-screening tool in the diagnosis of covid-19, that is, it does not definitively provide the diagnosis, but signals an increased possibility of disease in individuals. positive.

What to do when the result is positive?

According to pharmacist Silva, if the self-test result is positive (reactive), regardless of symptoms or not, confirmation of the diagnosis of covid-19 must be made at a health service, where the person will receive guidance regarding the isolation time. and necessary care. “The individual should also inform people they have had contact with, as they may have become infected,” he says.

It is worth noting that an asymptomatic person can also test positive. “In the context of SARS-CoV-2 infection, having symptoms is part of the puzzle, but it is not always necessary for diagnosis,” says Ana Luíza Gibertoni Cruz, an infectious disease specialist at the UK Health Security Agency and a researcher in the Department of Population Health at the University of Oxford, England.

According to her, not having symptoms does not mean that transmission to other people is not possible. “Even if the peak viral load is lower and with a shorter duration, the risk of transmission to other people is not zero. Transmission by asymptomatic people is one of the factors why we have not been able to prevent localized outbreaks from becoming a pandemic.”

Another important point is that if a person has any serious symptoms, such as shortness of breath, persistent high fever, lethargy, mental confusion and signs of dehydration, they should not do the self-test, but seek medical attention immediately, warns Igor Maia Marinho. , coordinator of Infectious Diseases at Hospital Leforte Dasa São Paulo and infectious disease specialist at the Division of Infectious Diseases at Hospital das Clínicas, Faculty of Medicine, University of São Paulo (HCFMUSP).

Is it necessary to repeat the self-test after a few days if the first test is negative?

“As the result of the self-test is indicative and not conclusive, it may be necessary to carry out another test for confirmation”, says Daniela Caroline de Camargo Veríssimo, coordinator of pharmaceutical guidance at CRF-SP.

The pharmacist gives as an example a person who had contact with someone who tested positive, has symptoms and still the result of the self-test was negative. “In this situation, another self-test can be performed, but the guidance of a doctor who can indicate another type of testing would be important.”

When can it give false negative or false positive?

The self-tests approved by Anvisa are reliable, but the guidelines for use must be strictly followed, according to the experts heard by the report. Several factors can interfere with the result, promoting a false negative (when the test was negative, but the person may be sick and transmitting the virus). They are: errors in the collection procedure, inadequate storage of the product or low viral load at the time of the test, impairing detection.

A false positive (when an individual tests positive despite not having disease or virus in the airways) is also possible, although this is more uncommon. This can happen when the person did not correctly follow the instructions for use, in sample contaminations or in cross-analyses in patients with other viral diseases with viral particles similar to SARS-CoV-2.

After how long of contact with someone with the virus is it worth taking the test if you don’t have symptoms?

If there are no symptoms, the ideal thing is for the person to try to maintain isolation and perform the self-test on the 5th day after contact. “This strategy is based on the fact that the viral load becomes higher after this initial period of incubation and viral replication, facilitating detection by the test”, explains Marinho, who is also a researcher at the Hospital Sírio Libanês.

Oxford infectious disease specialist Ana Luiza Gibertoni Cruz says that after contact with an infected person, it can take up to 10 days for the infection to show symptoms.

“But even without symptoms, a person can transmit the virus. In this case, for 10 days, the orientation for vaccinated individuals is to wear a mask whenever in the proximity of other people, with the test being carried out after 5 days. Unvaccinated individuals, ideally , they should isolate themselves for five days, perform the self-test on the 5th day after contact and, if negative, continue using a mask for another five days”, he comments.