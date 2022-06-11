Why is soda bad? These are the risks you might not know

Soft drinks are among the ten most consumed foods in the world, with Brazil being one of the countries that most consumes this type of drink. Sometimes drinking a soda becomes a more affordable option than drinking water, in some places the price is actually lower, a factor that contributes to the growth in numbers.

See too: Anyone who has high blood sugar will have these symptoms; which ones do you feel?

However, soft drinks are drinks that increase the risk of diseases, a 350 ml can of soda contains about 37 grams of sugar, the amount recommended by the WHO is the consumption of 25 grams a day for children up to 18 years old. Taking into account that many times a child or teenager exceeds this consumption easily, it is necessary to be concerned about the risks that excess can cause.

Scientific studies on soda consumption

A Harvard study, based on data from 37,000 men and 80,000 women over three decades, concluded that those who regularly consumed soft drinks had an increased risk of early death due to drinking-related problems.

Another study by Harvard students and published by the scientific journal Diabetes Care revealed that individuals who consume up to two servings of soda a day are 26% more likely to develop diabetes compared to those who consume less.

Why soda is so bad for your health

Several researches point out how addictive soda can be, there are indications that the addiction generated is similar to that of other heavy drugs, such as crack, for example.

Among the main risks that refrigerant presents we can mention:

Damage to heart health

The compound sugar in soda causes health problems, and this is nothing new. But a study by Harvard researchers found that drinking a lot of soda increases the risk of heart disease by up to 26%.

Hepatic steatosis or fatty liver

This is the name of a condition that happens when the liver begins to be infiltrated by fat cells or triglycerides. As sodas are drinks that are highly rich in fructose, this causes an overload on the liver, affecting the metabolism of sugar, transforming part of it into fat and another part ends up being stored in the organ, which can generate non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD).

Insulin resistance and diabetes

Drinking too much soda can lead to insulin resistance, causing glucose circulating in the blood to be compromised, as insulin is responsible for transporting glucose in the bloodstream. This overloads the pancreas, which forces itself to produce more elements in an attempt to remove glucose from the blood.

This condition increases the risks of type 2 diabetes, in fact, research has found that consuming a can of soda a day can increase the risk of having diabetes by up to 11%.

May increase the risk of cancerous diseases

Sugary drinks, especially the cola type, are on the list of foods with carcinogenic potential, because they have a substance 4-MEI, which is a by-product of caramel, responsible for giving the drink its dark color. This substance is harmful to health, since experiments carried out on rodents showed the emergence of cancer.