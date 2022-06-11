Wife comments on Conrado’s condition after discharge from the ICU: ‘Severe pains’ | celebrities

Playback / Instagram Conrad had a serious accident

The wife of singer Conrado, of the duo with Aleksandro, released an update on his health status on Thursday night, three days after he was discharged from the ICU of the Regional Registry Hospital, in São Paulo. Anna Moraes informed her followers on Instagram that Conrado, “our João”, still feels “strong pain”. A month ago, he was involved in a bus accident on the Régis Bittencourt highway that killed six team members, including Aleksandro.

“Our João (@conradocea) still feels severe pain. It’s a slow healing process. Really painful.. We believe too much in God and in Our Lady. And we believe that the power of prayer changes what is not within human reach! thank God he is getting all the support he needs at the hospital. But what he needs most now is our prayers. So let’s continue in this prayer chain. Not only for João, but also for Júlio and for everyone who is going through situations of illness”, Anna wrote in a post on Stories.

On Tuesday, Anna declared her love for her husband in a post on the social network, sharing a photo of the two of them. She reported that on the day of the accident, when she received the call from Conrado’s father, “fear took over” her, along with “despair, uncertainty, pain and suffering”.

“But, God gave me a strength that you would be proud to see me as strong as I kept myself in these difficult days,” stated Anna. “I love you so much, my love, I will be eternally grateful to God for putting you in my life 8 years ago, and for allowing us to continue to live our love story. Today unfortunately is still a day sad, but also a day to thank you for your life, God gave you a new chance, a breath of life. You are our miracle my love. You are the love of my life”.

Fixation of the pelvis and reconstruction of the skin

During a month that he remained in the ICU, Conrado was intubated and underwent surgery to install pins in the pelvis and stabilize his hip. One of the procedures was a graft in the wounds of the back, aiming at the “reconstruction” of part of its skin.

Skin grafting is performed in patients who have lost part of the skin due to accidents, deep burns, vascular ulcerations, surgical wounds or tumor removal. The process is characterized by removing part of the tissue from a healthy area of ​​the body, relocating it over the injured portion. Introduced in wounds with no prospect of improvement with only dressings, the graft works as a protective coating that allows the skin to regenerate.