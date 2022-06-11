Windows 11 gains tabs in File Explorer and more news

One of the most anticipated features of Windows 11, the tabs in File Explorer have just arrived in the trial version of the operating system. They are among the novelties of the build 25136 released today (10) by Microsoft, which is now available to Insider members enrolled in the Dev channel.

The main change added to the revamped explorer of the new generation of the operating system, the arrival of tabs changes the dynamics of using the tool, especially for those who keep several different pages open at the same time. Now, it’s easier to manage all of them, just like you do in a browser with multiple websites open.

The update also brings a new browsing experience in File Explorer, which has a different layout on the left panel, improving access to the most important folders. In this area, the pinned folders and those opened frequently (quick access) are located.

Tabs in File Explorer are now available for testers.Source: Microsoft/Disclosure

In the new layout of the left corner, you will also see the folders of OneDrive associated with the account used on the device. When navigating to them, the address bar will display the correct path, helping to clarify whether you are using files saved in the cloud or locally on your PC’s hard drive, as per Microsoft.

Dynamic widgets and other highlights

This Windows 11 update also has other news, such as the display of dynamic widgets on the taskbar. In addition to weather-related content for your region, the tool will show you real-time updates from finance and sports widgets, as well as notifications for the latest news.

According to big tech, this will help the user to stay informed, simply by clicking on the widget frame to view the complete information. If there is no interaction, the taskbar will continue to display weather information.

Dynamic widgets appear in the lower left corner of the taskbar.Source: Microsoft/Disclosure

The build also includes some bug fixes, such as the bug that caused some PCs to be detected as tablets and the crash of Task Manager when switching between light and dark modes. See the complete list of news and improvements present in Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25136 accessing the Microsoft website.