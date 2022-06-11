Windows 11 gains tabs in File Explorer

In April, during the event “Future of Hybrid Worka Microsoft confirmed some news that would reach the Windows 11. Among them, the reformulation in the file explorer, with emphasis on the tabbed browsing, which had already been silently tested since March. The feature has been released to Windows Insider attendees. The novelty is already valid in the Insider Preview Build 25136.

With the novelty, the main change in the dynamics of use with the file explorer is that it will no longer be necessary to keep several different pages open, the grouping can be managed by tabs. Browser-style usage. To help you work in multiple locations at once, File Explorer’s title bar now has tabs, says Microsoft in official page about the Build.

This isn’t the first time Microsoft has tried to apply tabs in File Explorer. In 2017, with Windows 10, a test was even made, but the idea was quickly discarded. With Windows 11 it’s here to stay. In competitors, Linuxs and Mac OS, the feature has been a reality for a long time.

To experience the new tabbed file explorer interface, you need to be enrolled in the Windows Insider program and install the Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25136 from the Dev Channel.

“File Explorer is also introducing an updated layout of the left navigation pane, which makes it easier to navigate to the folders you care about,” they said. “The updated organization gives you easy access to your pinned and frequently used folders (quick access) and your OneDrive cloud profiles added to Windows”, says to Microsoft,

Click here to check out the rest of the news Insider Preview Build 25136.