With low vaccination, Franca carries out new task force against covid and flu

With more than 140,000 people without completing the vaccination schedule in Franca, the Health Department will carry out another vaccination campaign against covid in Franca, this Saturday, 11, with the aim of strengthening and expanding the percentage of vaccination coverage against the disease.

There will be 10 service stations available, from 8 am to 12:30 pm, being the Planalto, Aeroporto 1 and Aeroporto 3 UBSs; Ângela Rosa, Progresso, Estação, São Sebastião, Guanabara, Santa Clara and Brasilândia. The application will serve the first and second doses for children aged 5 years and over, the third dose for people who are 12 years of age or older and the fourth application for people aged 50 years or older and healthcare workers.

To receive the vaccines, it is important that the person attends one of the available posts, wearing a protective mask, with a photo ID and proof of receipt of previous doses. For pregnant women, it is necessary to present the prenatal card and the child’s birth certificate for postpartum women.

So far, 800,309 doses have been administered in the municipality, with 318,743 of the first dose, 287,025 of the second dose, 164,477 of the third dose and 30,064 of the fourth dose. According to the Health Department, until the beginning of this month, 25,080 people had not returned to take the 2nd dose of the vaccine against covid. Another 94,746 did not take the 3rd or 4th dose, and the public aged 20 to 29 is the one that most missed booster doses: about 27,000 young people.

“The number of people who stopped taking the booster doses is very large. We ask people to take more advantage of this opportunity and update the vaccination cycle”, said Waléria Mascarenhas, Secretary of Health of Franca.



Influenza



In addition to the doses of the vaccine against covid, the immunizing agent against influenza will also be applied in this Saturday’s task force.

In the same health units, people who are 60 years of age or older, pregnant and postpartum women, health workers, teachers, workers in the Fire Department, Military and Civil Police and Armed Forces, people with disabilities and comorbidities, in addition to of urban and long-distance road public transport workers.

The Triple Viral will also be applied to health workers. Franca has so far applied 42,749 doses against influenza and 6,240 for the Triple Viral.