Xbox Clarifies What Won’t Be Exclusive After Purchasing Activision Blizzard

Matt Booty, head of Xbox Game Studios, in an interview with IGN talked about plans for Microsoft’s major acquisitions, the most recent of which was that of Activision Blizzard (if the operation receives the green light from regulatory authorities), and how the goal of the company is not to completely eliminate the PS5, PS4 and Nintendo Switch, but of course it will have certain exclusives.

“If we buy a game that has a large community across multiple platforms, the last thing we want to do is take something away. At the very least, we feel it is our job to be guardianspastors, to continue building and building that community, to don’t destroy it and try to get some out of it,” Booty said.

Booty’s words, therefore, confirm once again Microsoft’s willingness to keep existing multiplayer games like Call of Duty on multiple platforms in addition to PC and Xbox, but it’s also true that this rule can not apply to new IPs.

However, Microsoft has also stated this to Bethesda and apparently games like Elden Scrolls VI will not be coming to Playstation. However, multiplayer games with large communities like Fallout 76 remained on Sony’s platform.

That said, Xbox’s philosophy at the moment is to add Activision Blizzard games and any software house purchased from the Xbox catalog. Xbox Game Passs to increase the value of the service.

“We want to add as many Activision Blizzard titles to Game Pass as possible when they join us,” explained Microsoft’s Sarah Bond.

Furthermore, as reported in a previous news item, with the acquisition of Activision Blizzard, Microsoft aims to accelerate the growth, creativity and innovation of the video game industry by incorporating lasting and iconic brands, diversifying the Game Pass line-up and earning more. space in the mobile market.

Source