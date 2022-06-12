8 effective foods to increase libido

Over time, one of the aspects that most suffers in the sexual life of couples is desire. It is common to spend more or less prolonged seasons in which this libido or even disappears.

However, given that the factors involved in this process are numerous and of different origin, the solutions that are proposed come from different areas, such as psychology or nutrition.



–Continues after advertising–

In this article we focus on nutrition and how the composition of food can intervene with greater or lesser influence on the awakening and strengthening of the libido.

Sexual activity is regulated by sex hormones (estrogens, progesterone and testosterone). These are synthesized in the body and food can influence their balance. when your concentration is not adequate , causes functional changes. It may even happen that interest in maintaining relationships wanes.

(estrogens, progesterone and testosterone). These are synthesized in the body and food can influence their balance. when your , causes functional changes. It may even happen that interest in maintaining relationships wanes. In the gallery below we have selected some of the foods most often related to activation of sexual desire.

Foods that turn off libido

A good diet is essential to maintain adequate levels of sexual desire. However, there are some foods that directly affect hormone levels or affect blood circulation, decreasing sexual desire. Between them:

Red meat. Meat is rich in protein and zinc, but also in saturated fats, which, in excess, can worsen blood circulation. They should not be consumed in large quantities.

Meat is rich in protein and zinc, but also in saturated fats, which, in excess, can worsen blood circulation. They should not be consumed in large quantities. Bean sprouts. Some authors believe that its excessive consumption can cause low testosterone levels in men. However, there are studies that show that there is no relationship between soy intake and testosterone levels.

Some authors believe that its excessive consumption can cause low testosterone levels in men. However, there are studies that show that there is no relationship between soy intake and testosterone levels. licorice _ This plant does not favor our sexual appetite because it contains phytoestrogens, which affect testosterone levels and weaken desire.

_ This plant does not favor our sexual appetite because it contains phytoestrogens, which affect testosterone levels and weaken desire. drink . Consumed in moderation, it does not harm your libido, but if you drink too much, rest assured that it will not help you, as excess alcohol in the body can cause erection problems or difficulties in reaching orgasm.

Coffee

To drink 2 or 3 cups a day reduces the risk of erectile dysfunction, according to US research published in PLoS One . Although, according to the study authors, more research is needed to know why coffee acts the way it does, its rich in antioxidant and anti-inflammatory compounds could be behind it.

Although it is customary to take it alone, with milk or with a vegetable drink, you can also add it as an ingredient in your desserts (in cookies, pies, flans, mousses…)

Grenade

Taking it in juice appears to increase salivary testosterone levels and improve mood in men and women, says a report from the Universities of Edinburgh and Queen Margaret, both in Scotland.



–Continues after advertising–

Numerous studies have shown the healthy effects of pomegranate juice on blood circulation due to its richness in polyphenols (one of which is the antioxidant compound responsible for its color).

Strawberries and Raspberries

Traditionally, the consumption of these small fruits has been attributed to the ability to maintain sexual desire. Nonetheless, there are no studies to support this belief.

Anyway, prepare some strawberries with orange juice for dessert for a special lunch or dinner, in addition to being light and nutritious, it can be ideal for celebrating a couple’s anniversary.

Dry fruits

These foods contain properties that can help improve sexual performance thanks to their contribution in minerals such as zinc and magnesium.

Just a handful of nuts a day (walnuts, pistachios or almonds) so that, if your body is sensitive to its effects, you can see some improvements in your sex life.

Avocado

A vitamin that some studies associate with the increase of testosterone and, therefore, that can affect the improvement of our sexual appetite is the Vitamin E. This micronutrient is found in considerable amounts in the avocado .

Avocado Quinoa Salad or a pizza with pieces of avocado on top can be both healthy and original options that will take care of your sexual health.

Watermelon

scientists from University of Texas (USA) claim that watermelon has aphrodisiac properties due to the citrulline present in its rind. When ingested, the body converts it into an amino acid called arginine which stimulates the production of nitric oxide and relaxes blood vessels in a similar way to synthetic substances such as Viagra .

can take as is or prepare a delicious watermelon gazpacho, just add about 500 g of watermelon to the usual gazpacho.

Ginseng

The effects of this root seem to help stimulate sexual desire and maintain it. That is, they favor the improvement of sexual performance. This is confirmed by a study by University of Guelph (Canada).

Its intake leads to an improvement in erection quality, hormonal changes, increased blood flow and relaxation of cavernous smooth muscle.

Bruise

THE lack of sexual desire may be associated with lower moods and a marked decrease in energy. In such cases, maca can help improve vitality and desire.

You can buy it at herbalists , where it is sold in powder and capsule form. Of course, before doing so, we advise you to consult a specialist to establish the appropriate dose in each case.

Saffron

In 2011, the University of Guelph , in Canada, carried out a study published by the Journal of the Canadian Institute of Food Science and Technology. In this work, the scientists found conclusive evidence of saffron’s ability to increase sexual appetite.

The substance responsible for these effects is crocina an element present in saffron capable of improve erectile dysfunction.

oysters

Although it is one of the foods most people associate with waking up sexual activity, the truth is that there are no conclusive studies in this regard. Now your high zinc content can help correct any deficiencies that may be preventing arousal.



–Continues after advertising–

From a psychological point of view, its appearance similar to the female sexual organ could stimulate the imagination and, ultimately, desire.

Follow us on Facebook and twitter to stay informed with today’s news!

Related