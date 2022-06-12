All about Galaxy A23: data sheet, price and launch | Cell

The Galaxy A23 is a Samsung cell phone that brings advanced technical features at an affordable price: it costs R$1,449 on Amazon, a drop of more than R$550 from the launch. The successor to the Galaxy A22 hit the market in March with four cameras, 5,000 mAh battery, autonomy of up to two days and a screen with a refresh rate of 90 Hz. The model has 128 GB storage and memory card support. Check out everything about the A23 in the following lines. The model is offered in blue, white, pink and black.

The Galaxy has Gorilla Glass 5 that protects the phone against drops

Screen Size: 6.6 inches

Screen resolution: Full HD+

Display Panel: TFC LCD

Main Camera: Quad, 50, 5, 2 and 2 MP

Front camera: 8 MP

System: Android 12

Processor: Snapdragon 680, eight cores up to 2.4GHz

RAM memory: 4 GB

Storage: 128 GB

Memory card: yes, microSD up to 1 TB

Battery Capacity: 5000mAh

Dual SIM: Dual SIM (nano SIM)

Colors: blue, white, pink and black

Announcement: February 2022

Release: March 28, 2022

Launch price: BRL 1,999

Current price: BRL 1,449 (Amazon)

Galaxy A23 screen has Full HD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate

The Galaxy A23’s screen comes in at 6.6 inches, slightly larger than the previous generation. The panel displays images with Full HD+ resolution (1600 x 720 pixels) and uses a TFT display, a variant of LCD. This technology tends to consume more battery than other types of cell phone panels, such as OLED or Super AMOLED. This is due to the fact that the backlight is constantly on, a feature of this component.

Regarding the design, the smartphone chooses to keep the notch on the front to house the selfie camera, in addition to reserving the side of the device for a fingerprint reader – the famous biometrics, important for user safety. On the back, the phone displays the photo set in a square in the upper corner.

The entire bar format of the smartphone features a plastic finish. The South Korean manufacturer brought to the market three different color options: blue, white and black.

The photographic arrangement of the Galaxy A23 comprises four lenses for photos. The main one offers 50 MP and f/1.8 aperture. Meanwhile, the ultra wide, responsible for capturing images with a wider angle compared to other lenses, has 5 MP and f/2.2 aperture.

The macro and depth cameras have 2 MP and an aperture of f/2.4. As the former records details in close-up images, up to 5 cm away, the latter provides Portrait Mode, with the background blurring of the images.

Therefore, the quad camera is divided as follows:

50 MP Main Camera (f/1.8)

Ultra wide camera 5 MP (f/2.2)

2 MP macro camera (f/2.4)

2 MP telephoto camera (f/2.4)

The selfie camera, in turn, reserves an 8 MP sensor and f/2.2 aperture. In terms of video, the rear camera records in Full HD at 30 fps (frames per second) of the recording.

performance and storage

Like the Galaxy A23, the Galaxy A22 has four rear cameras

The data sheet of the Samsung smartphone includes a Snapdragon 680 4G processor, an octa-core clocked up to 2.2 GHz from Qualcomm. To complete the performance, the Galaxy A23 comes with 4 GB of RAM.

The phone provides 128 GB of storage. For consumers looking for more space for data, it is worth mentioning that the model supports microSD card up to 1 TB.

The Galaxy A23 battery has 5,000 mAh, a capacity that has become quite common in the market. The promise is up to two days away from the outlet, depending on usage. The South Korean manufacturer estimates 26 hours of video playback, 28 hours of internet browsing and 174 hours of audio.

To replace the battery, the phone comes with 15W charging support in the box. However, if it is in the user’s interest, the smartphone is able to receive fast charging. Therefore, it is possible to use chargers of up to 25W.

Android system and additional features

The phone weighs 195 grams

The Galaxy A23 leaves the factory running Android 12. Google’s system has gained screen recording, scrollable screen capture, bubble-shaped notifications and greater data protection. In addition, there is also NFC, which allows contactless payments.

The cell phone also has the biometrics tool under the screen that allows unlocking by fingerprint. Abroad, it is possible to find a version with 5G internet access, but it is not sold in Brazil.

The Galaxy A23 landed in the Brazilian market at the suggested price of R$ 1,999. After a few months, it is currently sold on Amazon for R$ 1,449.

