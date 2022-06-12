ASUS launches in Brazil the TUF F15 gaming notebook equipped with RTX 3050

the Taiwanese ASUS announced the arrival of its line of notebooks TUF Gaming to the Brazilian market. The model that seals this debut is the TUF F15equipped with the video card RTX 305011th Gen Intel processor (Core i5 11400H – 6 cores and 12 threads), 8GB of DDRR4 RAM and 512GB NVMe SSD for storage.

In addition to notebooks, ASUS’ TUF line is recognized for other components such as motherboards, cases, cooling system, monitors, graphics cards and even power supplies. The company highlights that the TUF Gaming line combines game-ready features and proven durability, with an emphasis on certification. MIL-STD-810H,attesting to the durability of the products.

Available in a choice of color, Eclipse Gray (grey), the TUF F15 has a brushed steel finish and a textured honeycomb-style bottom with grooves that double as air vents.

The notebook’s screen is a 15.6-inch IPS panel with Full HD resolution (1920 x 1080 pixels) and 144 Hz refresh rate, and support for Adpative-Sync technology, synchronizing the monitor’s refresh rate according to the video card. ASUS also claims that the display has 100% coverage in the sRGB color space.

Regarding the cooling system, a fundamental issue, especially in the case of a notebook that will handle high-performance tasks, ASUS has equipped the F15 with two 83-blade 0.25 mm fans, in addition to conductors, the heat-pipes. , which absorb the heat generated in the processor and graphics card, and 4 air vents on the notebook’s structure. The product also bets on what ASUS calls “self-cleaning cooling system 2.0”.

“Two anti-dust tunnels located at the ends of the ventilation system capture all the incoming dust and dust and funnel it out of the chassis. All thanks to the current structure design solution, which shortens these tunnels, creating more space for airflow and increasing ventilation performance by 15% compared to the previous generation.”explains ASUS on the product page.

Regarding the fan behavior profiles, there are three modes: Turbo Mode, Performance Mode and Silent Mode. The keyboard of the ASUS TUF F15 is backlit with a different way of filling in the lighting on the WASD keys.

In terms of sound, there are 2 speakers with 4 outputs and compatibility with DTS:X Ultra, which delivers different equalization and simulation profiles in modes such as music, movies and various styles of games.

ASUS TUF F15 Specifications

Screen: 15.6 inch, FHD (1920 x 1080) 16:9, anti-glare display, Refresh Rate: 144 Hz, IPS;

15.6 inch, FHD (1920 x 1080) 16:9, anti-glare display, Refresh Rate: 144 Hz, IPS; Processor : Intel Core i5-11400H 2.7 GHz (12M cache, up to 4.5 GHz, 6 cores);

: Intel Core i5-11400H 2.7 GHz (12M cache, up to 4.5 GHz, 6 cores); RAM memory : 8 GB DDR4-3200 SO-DIMM (Maximum capacity 32 GB);

: 8 GB DDR4-3200 SO-DIMM (Maximum capacity 32 GB); Video card : NVIDIA® GeForce RTX 3050 (4GB GDDR6);

: NVIDIA® GeForce RTX 3050 (4GB GDDR6); Storage : SSD 512 GB M.2 NVMe PCIe 3.0;

: SSD 512 GB M.2 NVMe PCIe 3.0; doors : 1x 3.5mm combo audio jack; 1x HDMI 2.0b; 3x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A; 1 x RJ45 LAN port; 1x DisplayPort-compatible Thunderbolt 4;

: 1x 3.5mm combo audio jack; 1x HDMI 2.0b; 3x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A; 1 x RJ45 LAN port; 1x DisplayPort-compatible Thunderbolt 4; Network : Wi-Fi 6(802.11ax) (Dual band) 2*2 + Bluetooth 5.0;

: Wi-Fi 6(802.11ax) (Dual band) 2*2 + Bluetooth 5.0; Drums : 48 WHrs, 3S1P, 3-cell lithium ion;

: 48 WHrs, 3S1P, 3-cell lithium ion; Keyboard : 1-zone RGB Chiclet backlit;

: 1-zone RGB Chiclet backlit; Camera : HD (720p);

: HD (720p); Weight : 2.30 kg

: 2.30 kg dimensions: 35.9 x 25.6 x 2.28 ~ 2.43 cm.

price and availability

The suggested price of the ASUS TUF F15 is R$ 8,999, or R$ 8,099, in cash. Until the 12th of June, ASUS has a promotional value in your official store. When using the TUF1000 coupon, the product gets R$ 1,000 off.