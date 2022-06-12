Brazilian infected with monkeypox says he is recovering well from the disease

The first case of monkeypox was identified in a São Paulo native who was in Europe. (Photo: Getty Creative)

A Brazilian infected with monkeypox said, in an interview with G1, that he counted more than 60 wounds on his body. The 41-year-old from São Paulo has been in isolation at the Instituto de Infectologia Emílio Ribas, in SP, since June 6. The patient said that he is calm and that he can’t wait to go out.

The man, the first Brazilian identified with the disease in Brazil, was on a trip to Europe, where he became infected. According to the account of the paulistano, who asked not to be identified, there is no reason to panic.

“I am being taken care of by excellent doctors. May a moment of pain serve for Brazilian science to develop protection for all. The best protection is true information. I am in favor of science and I accept to participate in research”, he said to G1.

He stated that he had a fever, tiredness, headache and pain in the back of his eye, but that he is now pain free. The patient had the first symptoms at the end of May, days after arriving in Brazil from a trip to Europe with his mother, who did not have the disease, but is still being monitored.

It is not yet known when the paulistano will be discharged, as it is necessary to wait for the wounds to heal.

The Adolfo Lutz Institute confirmed on Thursday (9) that the 41-year-old man from São Paulo was the first case of monkeypox in Brazil.

“The São Paulo State Health Department confirmed the first case of Monkeypox [varíola dos macacos] in Brazil. Confirmation was made by the Adolfo Lutz Institute after performing a differential diagnosis of detection by RT-PCR of the Varicella Zoster virus (with a negative result) and metagenomic analysis of the genetic material, when the Monkeypox virus genome was then identified. .

The Ministry of Health is investigating eight cases across the country. According to the ministry, Ceará, Mato Grosso do Sul, Rio Grande do Sul and São Paulo each have one suspected case, and there are still two cases under monitoring in Rondônia and another two in Santa Catarina.

monkey pox

The disease is transmitted by close contact with an infected person with skin lesions. This contact can occur, for example, through hugging, kissing, sexual intercourse or respiratory secretions. The transmission of the virus also occurs through objects, fabrics and surfaces that have been handled sick. Although there is no specific treatment, the disease usually has mild clinical conditions.