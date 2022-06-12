Bright Memory Infinite will have a PS5 version, confirms dev

Bright Memory: Infinite, the new action FPS released by Playism, had a new trailer revealed at the Future Games Show, an event promoted by GamesRadar. The video brings a lot of action and beautiful graphics.

In the game, the gamer assumes the role of Sheila, a member of the “Supernatural Science Research Organisation”. She faces several dangers on her journey, in a gameplay with combat that reminds Devil May Cry in first person. Watch:

Bright Memory Infinite is now available for PC and will feature new features on PS5. In addition to 60 FPS ray tracing, the game will have a 120 FPS performance mode and will feature DualSense interactions.

Bright Memory Infinite will come to PS5 with all the DLCs already released

All Bright Memory Infinite add-on content released through 2021 will be part of the bundle when the game arrives on PS5. On Steam, you can see that Sheila received a series of skins like the one below, made to celebrate the Lunar New Year:

On Metacritic, the game from Chinese studio FYQD-Studio, was rated 67 points — based on 34 reviews from critics. The combat was highly praised, however, the lack of polish and the narrative did not delight reviewers.