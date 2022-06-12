Capcom announces changes to the system requirements of Resident Evil 2 for PC

Changes should also occur in Resident Evil 3 and 7

The RE Engine, Capcom’s current graphics engine, has been one of the best in recent years, delivering great results without demanding much from the hardware (minus the hunger for VRAM). With the imminent arrival of versions of the latest Resident Evil for new generation of consoles, Capcom decided raise the minimum recommendation for Resident Evil 2 on PC.

So far, Capcom has yet to reveal when Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3, and Resident Evil 7 next-gen will arrive, although RE3 has already appeared on the PlayStation 5 storefront.

The announcement was made on the Resident Evil 2 Steam page. The minimum requirements changes you’ll see below should apply to the other two titles, RE3 and RE7, as they both have the same minimum requirements as RE2 and will also be updated.

Changes to Resident Evil 2 Minimum Requirements

Operational system

Before: WINDOWS 7, 8.1, 10 (64-BIT Required)

Later: WINDOWS 10 (64-BIT Required)

DirectX

Before: Version 11

Later: Version 12

Graphics

Before: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 760 or AMD Radeon R7 260x

After: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 or AMD Radeon RX 460

Compared to any current hardware, in terms of firepower, the change isn’t too heavy. Also, changing the recommendation from DX11 to DX12 indicates that the recommended requirement may also change for more current hardware such as GeForce RTX 20xx/30xx and Radeon RX 6000 due to Ray Tracingwhich is one of the expected features for this update.

Capcom has scheduled a presentation for the 13th of June, next Monday, and the developer can reveal the arrival dates of the three Resident Evil titles for the next generation, or it can launch during the event, as more and more clues have appeared.

Speaking of Capcom and Resident Evil events, we can expect this free DLC for Resident Evil Village, announced in October, plus more gameplay from the Resident Evil 4 remake, which stole everyone’s attention during Sony’s State of Play.

If you play on PC and enjoy the Resident Evil franchise, run on Steam to take advantage of the last hours of promotion for titles in the franchise, except Resident Evil Village which continues to cost R$ 89.99 until June 15th.

Source: Capcom