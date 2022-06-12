Diablo Immortal brings invisible limiters to the advancement of those who play without buying microtransactions

The more tasks you complete, the lower the chances of getting rare items

Officially launched on June 2, Diablo Immortal was accompanied by several criticisms of its aggressive microtransaction system. Thanks to the use of random systems, the game can require investments in the hundreds of thousands of dollars for a player to be able to maximize their character’s stats — and whoever decides to go the free route have to deal with a series of hidden barriers.

While Blizzard has made it clear from the start that there is a daily limit for advancing the Battle Pass, other important limitations are not disclosed by the company. According to the player echohackwho has already dedicated more than 1,200 hours to the title, the more daily tasks are fulfilled, smaller become the chance to get rare and legendary items.

In a video posted on YouTube, the player explained some of the unseen limitations of Diablo Immortal:

After earning 6 legendary items per day, the possibility of finding another drops severely;

After getting 6 gems using group bonuses in one day, the drop rate of new gems drops severely;

Side Quests stop giving rewards after 5 of them have been completed in a day;

Purple bosses stop giving rewards after 5 of them have been defeated in one day;

Random events stop giving rewards after 5 of them have been completed in one day;

Players can only receive 5 treasures from Zoltan Kule per day;

Hidden Lair Mazes stop giving gems after finishing some of them.

Grind is being punished for the game

Echohack’s findings show that grinding — the repetition of tasks in search of rewards — is proving to be something punitive for Diablo Immortal players. Contrary to what happens in the other games in the series, investing more time in the game is, in practice, decreasing the chance of getting rare items and good rewards.

While invisible barriers affect the free aspects of the game, they don’t interfere with the game’s Rifts challenges. In them, the player can increase the chance of getting better equipment using a series of rare and legendary gems – the latter have the acquisition practically restricted to those who decide to open the portfolio and acquire microtransactions.

Diablo Immortal also brings restrictions on the evolution of its item systemwhich is tied to the Paragon leveling system: a gem cannot go from level 7 to 8 (or 8 to 9) without the player having reached a specific level, even if they have the necessary resources for the upgrade. Blizzard has responded to criticism of the game by stating that it never lied about the nature of the title’s microtransactions. and reinforcing that it is possible to get to the maximum level without spending anything on it – which the evidence has shown to be an extremely laborious and expensive process.

