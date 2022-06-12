Fernanda Lima undergoes a mammogram and mentions discomfort: is there a way to reduce the pain? – 06/11/2022

Presenter Fernanda Lima shared a video on social media in which she appears doing a mammogram, an exam capable of detecting breast cancer. In the record, she comments on the discomfort, but stressed the importance of the procedure.

“Mammography. No, it’s not pleasant to see your chest crumpled, like a fair-trade pastel in a machine, being manipulated this way and that”, Lima wrote. “But calm down: the professionals involved are usually delicate, responsible and sensitive, as only health professionals know how to be”, she said.

In the message, the presenter even states that she will take the exam once a year as part of the gynecological check-up. But, after all, is it possible to reduce discomfort during a mammogram?

“As the breasts are extremely sensitive and the exam requires compression of the mammary glands, it can even cause pain, which varies from minimal to intense depending on the woman’s sensitivity”, explained radiologist Silvia Sabino in a report by the Live well published on 10/19/18.

Here are tips to reduce discomfort during a mammogram:

1: Choose the ideal period

It is possible to alleviate the discomfort by choosing the most favorable period of the month to perform the exam. The main tip is to schedule the mammogram for the first week after the end of menstruation.

“This way, the breast will be less swollen and painful. In the premenstrual period, it is also not recommended to have a mammogram because the breasts accumulate a lot of fluid, which can cause more pain. The ideal is to wait three or four days after the end of the period. menstruation”, explains the mastologist Marcelo Bello.

2: Try to relax

It is not always easy, but controlling the tension while the professional places the patient’s breasts on the equipment can make the exam less painful.

This is because the breasts are joined to the chest through the pectoral muscles, which can end up contracted in nervous situations. Consequently, the chance of experiencing pain increases.

“With the body [sobretudo os braços] relaxed, it becomes easier and less uncomfortable to undergo a mammogram”, advises Silvia.

3: Autocompression helps

Currently, there are already mammography devices that allow the patient to self-compress, that is, she is the one who controls the pressure on the breast, being able to relieve her if she feels a lot of pain.

“What has been observed is that self-compression is more efficient because it is more comfortable, which results in better quality images”, observes radiologist Renato Leme.

Warning for those who have silicone

The implant can make it difficult to diagnose the signs of cancer on a mammogram because it hides some of the breast tissue. That’s why it’s important to inform the doctor about the prosthesis.

“Thus, the professional who will perform the exam can resort to the so-called Eklund maneuver, in which the silicone implant is removed from the breast tissue in order to allow a better investigation of the gland. This prevents a small lesion from going unnoticed”, he explains. the gynecologist and mastologist Alexandre Pupo Nogueira.

*with information from a report published on 10/19/18