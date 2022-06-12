‘For a long time they thought I was trying to get attention’ – Saúde

Age: 26 years

History: In addition to dealing with chronic pain since childhood, she had to face the misunderstanding of others.

and the limits of your body

Homemade, complaining, the girl full of illness. There were several nicknames that Isa Meneghini earned during life. She told her colleagues about the pain she felt in her body, but few listened. In 2012, with the diagnosis of fibromyalgia, a chronic generalized pain syndrome, Isa got at least proof of her pain. But the judgment was still great.

“I often felt guilty. I wondered if I was trying hard enough, when I had to deal with irritability, with pain, with incomprehension. And it was one of the hardest things, dealing with it all well, you know? Because I want to be in places, I want to leave, but it’s so much stronger than me. Today I respect myself”, she vents in a video interview for the Estadão.

THE fibromyalgia is characterized by excess pain substance (substance P) in the brain. Thus, the person who has it suffers from pain hypersensitivity and chronic fatigue.

The condition is incurable, but varies in place and intensity over the years. Precisely because it is something internal, there is a lot of misunderstanding from close people, who can interpret the complaints as drama, exaggeration or fallacy.

In the case of actress Isa Meneghini, this misunderstanding greatly affected her life. “For a long time they thought I had growing pains or that I was trying to get attention,” she says. She says that she went through many doctors to reach a diagnosis, after all, many diseases have chronic pain as one of the symptoms. But to this day he still has to prove her pain. “Whenever I went to take a course, or in college classes, I had to send a letter with a bunch of medical reports every month to prove my condition.”

The strongest pains came at the age of 13, which made Isa look for a physiotherapy clinic. But in order to be socially accepted, she spent many years forcing herself to live as if nothing was happening. “I was trying to live a normal life, when I couldn’t. I would go to shows, bars, things that tire even those who do not have chronic pain”, she recalls.

It was at the age of 16 that she finally discovered her condition, when she entered a program at the Hospital das Clínicas, in São Paulo, when she began the appropriate treatment: medication, therapy to take care of the emotional part and physical exercises. Yup. Contrary to what you might think, it’s the body’s movement – and the release of serotonin and endorphin – that helps you deal with pain. Standing still, on the other hand, hurts her.

“I do yoga, dance, weight training and physical therapy. Of course when I’m in a lot of pain, especially in my feet, I can’t dance. But overall it does me good,” she admits.

INTERNAL. With the physical pains more under control, Isa discovered that there was still a long way to go for the treatment of mental pain. “For a long time, I myself hid my condition in different situations, because people’s misunderstanding and lack of empathy are heartbreaking,” she recalls. According to her, people either offer miraculous recipes to cure the disease or treat it like a “crystal”, believing that it can’t do anything.

“People don’t take into account what we say. I was discredited even by my family. They prefer, in fact, to believe what they think is best for you – or not.”

The lack of reception made her feel very alone and, at times, useless. The annoyances led her to vent on the internet. “I even thought about deleting the post soon after, but a lot of people came to talk to me. I feel a little exposed, ashamed, I feel like not talking about it, but I usually get a lot of nice messages,” she reveals.

LIMITS. Today, in addition to having a support network with virtual friends, Isa decided to put limits on her personal and professional life to, above all, value herself. “There’s no point in me having to pretend I’m not in pain. I’ve done that a lot, just to please people and things like that. Not now,” she says. For this, she had to seek a support network among people she trusted, who would understand her limits.

“I learned to run after my rights and understand that this is a condition that is mine, you know?”, he concludes. According to Isa, it is a daily construction. “It’s trying to include and understand the needs, seeing that each person is a person with different issues.” l